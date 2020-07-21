COVID-19 will disappear if muslims allowed to offer namaz in mosques, says MP Shafiqur Rahman

Tuesday, July 21, 2020
     
Samajwadi Party's Sambhal MP Shafiqur Rehman Barq on Tuesday demanded the opening of Idgahs and mosques on the occassion of Bakr Eid to offer to prayers to end Coronavirus. 

Published on: July 21, 2020 18:50 IST
Samajwadi Party's Sambhal MP Shafiqur Rehman Barq on Tuesday demanded the opening of Idgahs and mosques on the occassion of Bakr Eid to offer to prayers to end Coronavirus. He said that coronavirus is not a disease but punishment by God for people's sins and the best cure of coronavirus is to pray to God. 

"On the occasion of Bakr Eid, markets should be opened so that people can buy animals from there. Mosques and eidgahs should be opened for people, to offer to prayers to end Coronavirus....No cure of Coronavirus has been found so far, which means Coronavirus is not a disease but punishment by God for our sins. The best cure of Corona is that we all pray to God," he said.

"I believe that when we will apologise in the mosques, pray for coronavirus to end, God will listen to our prayers and the situation will improve,” he added.

All festivals during the COVID-19 pandemic period have been observed strictly as per the guidelines ensuring social distancing.

The government is yet to issue directives for the festival slated for August 1 but it is believed that like Eid al-Fitr, only five people will be allowed to offer prayers at a mosque.

