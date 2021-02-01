Image Source : PTI No COVID-19 vaccine to pvt hospitals if rules flouted: Goa govt

The Goa health department has warned of discontinuing the supply of COVID-19 vaccines to the private hospitals which are found to be inoculating people who are not healthcare workers. Besides various state-run facilities, around half-a-dozen private hospitals in Goa have also been empanelled to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to their healthcare workers and IMA members, since the drive began on January 16.

State immunisation officer Dr Rajendra Borkar, in a release issued here late Sunday evening, said complaints have been received that some private hospitals have indulged in vaccinating those who are not healthcare workers and also those who are not registered on the Co-WIN portal.

"This has been viewed seriously by the state government and the Government of India. The health department will be forced to stop providing the vaccines to such hospitals and institutions and the whole programme of COVID-19 vaccination may get disturbed," the official said.

The Co-WIN app has been created by the Centre for managing registration for the inoculation.

Borkar said the issue would be raised with all private hospitals and the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to ensure there is no deviation from the Centre's guidelines.

State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane last week said he has ordered an inquiry into the allegation of a Margao-based hospital giving vaccine shots to people who are not healthcare workers.

Till Sunday, Goa reported a total of 53,409 COVID-19 cases and 768 deaths due to the disease, as per official figures.

