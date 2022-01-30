'Congratulations for this momentous feat': PM Modi as India vaccinates 75% of its adult population

Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE PHOTO: PM Modi with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees

Highlights India has vaccinated 75% of adult population with both doses of the vaccine, health minister said

We are getting stronger in the fight against Corona, the health minister further said

More than 12.43 crore balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with States, UTs

In a remarkable achievement for India, over 75 per cent of the country's adult population are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed on Sunday.

"With the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Prayas', India has vaccinated 75 per cent of its adult population with both doses of the vaccine. We are getting stronger in the fight against Corona. We have to follow all the rules and administer the vaccine as soon as possible," Mandaviya tweeted.

The Union Health Ministry also informed that more than 164.36 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories as a part of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Further, more than 12.43 crore balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with States, UTs.

The Union Health Ministry informed that more than 164.36 crore (1,64,36,66,725) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category.

More than 12.43 Cr (12,43,49,361) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated the country as 75 per cent of India's adult population becomes fully vaccinated. Taking to Twitter, the prime minister today said, "Congratulations to our fellow citizens for this momentous feat."

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive started on January 16, 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021. As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | COVID-19 vaccine makers Cyrus Poonawalla, Krishna Ella, Suchitra Ella to receive Padma Bhushan

Latest India News