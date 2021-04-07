COVID-19: More vaccination centres to be set up in Maharashtra's Latur soon

Image Source : PTI File image for representation.

Six more vaccination centres of coronavirus will be started in Latur city of Maharashtra in the next few days.

A senior civic official said, "It will commence to speed up the immunisation drive against COVID-19 pandemic."

"Currently, there are around five vaccination centres here and the Latur Municipal Corporation (LMC) wants to set up one such facility in each of the 18 wards of the city," Mayor of Latur City Municipal Corporation (LCMC), Vikrant Gojamgunde told reporters on Tuesday (April 6).

"The health department of Maharashtra is preparing a plan to increase the number of inoculation centres in Latur to 18," he added.

The mayor has also directed officials to ensure the Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) and Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) in private labs are conducted only at government-approved rates.

The official said he has also instructed authorities to ensure that no hospitals should keep more than the required stock of Remdesivir injections and to conduct a daily audit of the medicine being used by the medical facilities in Latur.

Remdesivir is considered a key anti-viral drug in the fight against COVID-19, especially in adult patients with severe complications.

