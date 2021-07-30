Kerala reports over 20,000 new COVID cases for 4th day running

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Over 20,000 new COVID cases in Kerala for 4th day running

Kerala on Friday recorded more than 20,000 fresh Covid cases for the fourth day with the test positivity rate (TPR) rising to 13.61 per cent. According to state government release, Kerala reported 20,772 positive cases in last the 24 hours, taking the tally of infections in the state to 33,70,137. The death toll increased to 16,701 with 116 new fatalities.

Meanwhile, as many as 14,651 people have been cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 31,92,104 and the number of active cases in the state to 1,60,824. In the last 24 hours, 1,52,639 samples were tested and the TPR was found to be 13.61 per cent. So far, 2,70,49,431 samples have been tested, it said.

Rising of COVID-19 cases in Kerala worrying: Rahul Gandhi

In view of the increasing numbers of Covid in Kerala, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that the rising cases in the state are worrying and appealed to people to follow all safety measures.

"Rising cases of Coronavirus infections in Kerala are worrying. I appeal to our brothers and sisters in the state to follow all safety measures and guidelines. Please take care," he said in a tweet.

Some of the worst affected districts in the state are Malappuram (3670), Kozhikode (2470), Ernakulam (2306), Thrissur (2287), Palakkad (2070), Kollam (1415), Alappuzha (1214), Kannur (1123), Thiruvananthapuram (1082) and Kottayam (1030).

Of the new cases, 81 are health workers, 137 had come from outside the state and 19,622 were infected through contact with the source of contact being not clear in 932 cases, the release said.

There are currently 4,56,951 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 4,29,118 are in home or institutional quarantine and 27,833 in hospitals. There are 678 areas in the state with a TPR of above 10 per cent, the release said.

On Thursday, the Kerala government announced a total weekend lockdown across the state amid rising in coronavirus cases. The recent government order said that on July 31 and August 1, the state will witness a full lockdown.

(With PTI Inputs)

