Monday, May 29, 2023
     
COVID-19: India reports 310 fresh infections; active cases below 5000-mark

The country's tally of COVID-19 cases now stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,90,054). The number of active cases also came down below the 5,000 mark and stands at 4,709 and it comprises 0.01 per cent of the total infections.

COVID-19: India reports 310 fresh infections
Image Source : PTI COVID-19: India reports 310 fresh infections

New Delhi: India reported 310 new coronavirus infections in the 24 hours. The number of active cases also came down below the 5,000 mark and stands at 4,709, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The country's tally of COVID-19 cases now stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,90,054). 

The death toll climbed to 5,31,866 with two deaths. The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,53,479 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent. According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

COVID-19 Statewise Status

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0   10637   129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 3 2325934 14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 19   66717   296  
4 Assam 19   738084   8035  
5 Bihar 84 25  842793 33  12314  
6 Chandigarh 12   99483 1185  
7 Chhattisgarh 106 1173316 14188  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11588   4  
9 Delhi 53 2013952 13  26659  
10 Goa* 92 10  259025 16  4014  
11 Gujarat 70 1280137 11079  
12 Haryana 60   1068013 10754  
13 Himachal Pradesh 87 318357 4238  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 30 477160 4792  
15 Jharkhand 4   438482   5334  
16 Karnataka 134 4047807 28  40355  
17 Kerala*** 1918 25  6832106 112  71927  
18 Ladakh 4   29346   231  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 7   1045547 10786  
21 Maharashtra 299 39  8020337 75  148552  
22 Manipur 18   137806   2149  
23 Meghalaya 11   95297   1627  
24 Mizoram 48 238625   733
25 Nagaland 6   35237   782  
26 Odisha 193 43  1338652 59  9215  
27 Puducherry 26 175495 11  1981  
28 Punjab** 63   772939 19337  
29 Rajasthan 57 17  1316609 22  9734  
30 Sikkim 21   44292 500  
31 Tamil Nadu 81   3572325 10  38080
32 Telangana 73 840041 15  4111  
33 Tripura 37 107274 941  
34 Uttarakhand 18 444730 7767  
35 Uttar Pradesh 293 15  2121267 38  23701  
36 West Bengal 763 72  2102706 92  21551  
Total# 4709 263  44453479 571  531866
*Kerala- “ 0 ( Zero ) death was reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 00 reconciled deaths (As per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) were reported.
**Punjab - Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing. No of active cases is 63 .
***Odisha - Active cases updated after reconciliation of data. Further reconciliation of mortality figures is ongoing. No of active cases is 193.
*** Assam and Manipur - Covid data awaited as communicated by the state.

 

Latest India News

