COVID-19: India reports 310 fresh infections; active cases below 5000-mark

New Delhi: India reported 310 new coronavirus infections in the 24 hours. The number of active cases also came down below the 5,000 mark and stands at 4,709, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The country's tally of COVID-19 cases now stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,90,054).

The death toll climbed to 5,31,866 with two deaths. The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,53,479 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent. According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

COVID-19 Statewise Status

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 10637 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 3 1 2325934 1 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 19 66717 296 4 Assam 19 738084 8035 5 Bihar 84 25 842793 33 12314 6 Chandigarh 12 99483 1 1185 7 Chhattisgarh 106 4 1173316 5 14188 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11588 4 9 Delhi 53 1 2013952 13 26659 10 Goa* 92 10 259025 16 4014 11 Gujarat 70 4 1280137 6 11079 12 Haryana 60 1068013 6 10754 13 Himachal Pradesh 87 1 318357 8 4238 14 Jammu and Kashmir 30 1 477160 2 4792 15 Jharkhand 4 438482 5334 16 Karnataka 134 3 4047807 28 40355 17 Kerala*** 1918 25 6832106 112 71927 18 Ladakh 4 29346 231 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 7 1045547 1 10786 21 Maharashtra 299 39 8020337 75 148552 22 Manipur 18 137806 2149 23 Meghalaya 11 95297 1627 24 Mizoram 48 1 238625 733 1 25 Nagaland 6 35237 782 26 Odisha 193 43 1338652 59 9215 27 Puducherry 26 2 175495 11 1981 28 Punjab** 63 772939 5 19337 29 Rajasthan 57 17 1316609 22 9734 30 Sikkim 21 44292 3 500 31 Tamil Nadu 81 3572325 10 38080 1 32 Telangana 73 9 840041 15 4111 33 Tripura 37 1 107274 1 941 34 Uttarakhand 18 3 444730 8 7767 35 Uttar Pradesh 293 15 2121267 38 23701 36 West Bengal 763 72 2102706 92 21551 Total# 4709 263 44453479 571 531866 2 *Kerala- “ 0 ( Zero ) death was reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 00 reconciled deaths (As per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) were reported. **Punjab - Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing. No of active cases is 63 . ***Odisha - Active cases updated after reconciliation of data. Further reconciliation of mortality figures is ongoing. No of active cases is 193. *** Assam and Manipur - Covid data awaited as communicated by the state.

