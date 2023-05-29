COVID-19: India reports 310 fresh infections; active cases below 5000-mark

New Delhi: India reported 310 new coronavirus infections in the 24 hours. The number of active cases also came down below the 5,000 mark and stands at 4,709, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The country's tally of COVID-19 cases now stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,90,054).
The death toll climbed to 5,31,866 with two deaths. The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,53,479 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent. According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
COVID-19 Statewise Status
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|0
|10637
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|3
|1
|2325934
|1
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|19
|66717
|296
|4
|Assam
|19
|738084
|8035
|5
|Bihar
|84
|25
|842793
|33
|12314
|6
|Chandigarh
|12
|99483
|1
|1185
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|106
|4
|1173316
|5
|14188
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11588
|4
|9
|Delhi
|53
|1
|2013952
|13
|26659
|10
|Goa*
|92
|10
|259025
|16
|4014
|11
|Gujarat
|70
|4
|1280137
|6
|11079
|12
|Haryana
|60
|1068013
|6
|10754
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|87
|1
|318357
|8
|4238
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|30
|1
|477160
|2
|4792
|15
|Jharkhand
|4
|438482
|5334
|16
|Karnataka
|134
|3
|4047807
|28
|40355
|17
|Kerala***
|1918
|25
|6832106
|112
|71927
|18
|Ladakh
|4
|29346
|231
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|7
|1045547
|1
|10786
|21
|Maharashtra
|299
|39
|8020337
|75
|148552
|22
|Manipur
|18
|137806
|2149
|23
|Meghalaya
|11
|95297
|1627
|24
|Mizoram
|48
|1
|238625
|733
|1
|25
|Nagaland
|6
|35237
|782
|26
|Odisha
|193
|43
|1338652
|59
|9215
|27
|Puducherry
|26
|2
|175495
|11
|1981
|28
|Punjab**
|63
|772939
|5
|19337
|29
|Rajasthan
|57
|17
|1316609
|22
|9734
|30
|Sikkim
|21
|44292
|3
|500
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|81
|3572325
|10
|38080
|1
|32
|Telangana
|73
|9
|840041
|15
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|37
|1
|107274
|1
|941
|34
|Uttarakhand
|18
|3
|444730
|8
|7767
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|293
|15
|2121267
|38
|23701
|36
|West Bengal
|763
|72
|2102706
|92
|21551
|Total#
|4709
|263
|44453479
|571
|531866
|2
|*Kerala- “ 0 ( Zero ) death was reported during the last 24 hours. A total of 00 reconciled deaths (As per the ICMR guidelines and falling within 90 days following the date of death) were reported.
|**Punjab - Active cases and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- further reconciliation of mortality data is ongoing. No of active cases is 63 .
|***Odisha - Active cases updated after reconciliation of data. Further reconciliation of mortality figures is ongoing. No of active cases is 193.
|*** Assam and Manipur - Covid data awaited as communicated by the state.