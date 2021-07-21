Wednesday, July 21, 2021
     
India logs 42,015 new COVID cases, 3,998 deaths in past 24 hours

Meanwhile, experts believe the Delta variant could be the most dominant strain in the United States in the coming weeks.

New Delhi Published on: July 21, 2021 9:41 IST
Image Source : PTI

Prayagraj: Women shop at a market on the eve of Eid-ul-Zuha amidst covid-19 restrictions

India recorded 42,015 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 3,998 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, the country saw a total of 36,977 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 3,03,90,687. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 3,12,16,337 with 4,07,170 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,18,480. 

A total of 41,54,72,455 people have so far been vaccinated across the country. 

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 19 7368 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 23570 1138  1905000 2744  13154 22 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 4260 49  38865 458  203
4 Assam 17454 361  526607 2138  5019 20 
5 Bihar 680 45  713689 98  9630
6 Chandigarh 46 61038 809  
7 Chhattisgarh 3469 250  983200 562  13500
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 24 10577 4  
9 Delhi 567 25  1409968 58  25030
10 Goa 1436 126  165292 225  3111  
11 Gujarat 443 50  813998 70  10076  
12 Haryana 785 32  759179 56  9605
13 Himanchal Pradesh 969 38  200040 163  3507  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 1773 146  313886 268  4365
15 Jharkhand 336 341287 53  5122
16 Karanataka 27550 1764  2821491 3015  36197 40 
17 Kerala 122202 3333  3033258 13206  15408 58 
18 Ladakh 99 19959 11  206  
19 Lakshadweep 72 9955 49  
20 Madhya Pradesh 202 17  780956 29  10512  
21 Maharashtra 99709 7100  5993401 13051  127097 66 
22 Manipur 9693 17  74511 741  1392 16 
23 Meghalaya 4033 54  52787 323  955 10 
24 Mizoram 6482 479  21688 325  125
25 Nagaland 1147 25067 62  530
26 Odisha 18192 658  932666 2248  5116 58 
27 Puducherry 1041 83  116926 125  1778  
28 Punjab 953 93  581197 142  16237
29 Rajasthan 435 37  944007 69  8951
30 Sikkim 2429 121  20896 136  324  
31 Tamil Nadu 27282 615  2476339 2558  33752 28 
32 Telangana 9836 12  623773 729  3764
33 Tripura 4391 77  69269 410  729
34 Uttarakhand 604 19  333525 52  7357
35 Uttar Pradesh 1188 74  1683968 102  22728
36 West Bengal 12759 352  1488077 1006  18011 12 
Total# 406130 15535  30353710 45254  414482 374 

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has said that even though the United States has seen a dramatic drop in the number of COVID-19 deaths due to its vaccination program, the country needs to remain vigilant about the Delta variant of coronavirus.

Stressing the need for people to get vaccinated, he said "virtually all" of the Covid deaths and hospitalisations are among the unvaccinated.

The highly contagious Delta variant, also known as B.1.617.2, was first detected in India in December and is spreading quickly across the globe.

In some parts of America, the Delta strain accounts for more than 80 per cent of new infections, including some Midwestern states like Missouri, Kansas and Iowa.

Earlier this month, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had said that new Covid infections with the Delta variant account for 51.

7 per cent of the infections in the US.

Experts believe the Delta variant could be the most dominant strain in the country in the coming weeks. Local health officials say there is growing concern about the increasing number of adults and children getting infected with the Delta variant.

Biden further said the US is not just vaccinating itself but will also help the world.

