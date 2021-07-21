India logs 42,015 new COVID cases, 3,998 deaths in past 24 hours

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prayagraj: Women shop at a market on the eve of Eid-ul-Zuha amidst covid-19 restrictions

India recorded 42,015 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 3,998 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, the country saw a total of 36,977 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 3,03,90,687. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 3,12,16,337 with 4,07,170 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,18,480.

A total of 41,54,72,455 people have so far been vaccinated across the country.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 19 3 7368 3 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 23570 1138 1905000 2744 13154 22 3 Arunachal Pradesh 4260 49 38865 458 203 1 4 Assam 17454 361 526607 2138 5019 20 5 Bihar 680 45 713689 98 9630 1 6 Chandigarh 46 4 61038 8 809 7 Chhattisgarh 3469 250 983200 562 13500 4 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 24 6 10577 2 4 9 Delhi 567 25 1409968 58 25030 3 10 Goa 1436 126 165292 225 3111 11 Gujarat 443 50 813998 70 10076 12 Haryana 785 32 759179 56 9605 6 13 Himanchal Pradesh 969 38 200040 163 3507 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1773 146 313886 268 4365 1 15 Jharkhand 336 9 341287 53 5122 2 16 Karanataka 27550 1764 2821491 3015 36197 40 17 Kerala 122202 3333 3033258 13206 15408 58 18 Ladakh 99 4 19959 11 206 19 Lakshadweep 72 4 9955 8 49 20 Madhya Pradesh 202 17 780956 29 10512 21 Maharashtra 99709 7100 5993401 13051 127097 66 22 Manipur 9693 17 74511 741 1392 16 23 Meghalaya 4033 54 52787 323 955 10 24 Mizoram 6482 479 21688 325 125 3 25 Nagaland 1147 2 25067 62 530 2 26 Odisha 18192 658 932666 2248 5116 58 27 Puducherry 1041 83 116926 125 1778 28 Punjab 953 93 581197 142 16237 4 29 Rajasthan 435 37 944007 69 8951 1 30 Sikkim 2429 121 20896 136 324 31 Tamil Nadu 27282 615 2476339 2558 33752 28 32 Telangana 9836 12 623773 729 3764 5 33 Tripura 4391 77 69269 410 729 1 34 Uttarakhand 604 19 333525 52 7357 1 35 Uttar Pradesh 1188 74 1683968 102 22728 9 36 West Bengal 12759 352 1488077 1006 18011 12 Total# 406130 15535 30353710 45254 414482 374

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has said that even though the United States has seen a dramatic drop in the number of COVID-19 deaths due to its vaccination program, the country needs to remain vigilant about the Delta variant of coronavirus.

Stressing the need for people to get vaccinated, he said "virtually all" of the Covid deaths and hospitalisations are among the unvaccinated.

The highly contagious Delta variant, also known as B.1.617.2, was first detected in India in December and is spreading quickly across the globe.

In some parts of America, the Delta strain accounts for more than 80 per cent of new infections, including some Midwestern states like Missouri, Kansas and Iowa.

Earlier this month, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had said that new Covid infections with the Delta variant account for 51.

7 per cent of the infections in the US.

Experts believe the Delta variant could be the most dominant strain in the country in the coming weeks. Local health officials say there is growing concern about the increasing number of adults and children getting infected with the Delta variant.

Biden further said the US is not just vaccinating itself but will also help the world.

