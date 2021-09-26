COVID-19: Delhi logs 29 fresh cases, zero deaths

Follow us on Image Source : PTI With the new cases, the overall infection tally in the city climbs to 14,38,714. Of this, over 14.13 lakh patients have recovered from the disease. The death toll stands at 25,085.

Delhi reported 29 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday and zero deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 0.05 percent, according to data shared by the city health department.

The national capital reported three Covid fatalities this month, one each on September 7, 16 and 17, according to official figures.

Delhi reported 27 cases of infection on Saturday and 24 on Friday. There are 371 active cases in Delhi, of which 118 are in home-isolation.

