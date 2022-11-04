COVID-19: India reports 1,216 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 15,705

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights A decrease of total 393 cases has been recorded in active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,30,479

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 15,705 today

COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 1,216 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (November 4), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.78 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,41,12,181.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 15,705, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 16,098.

ALSO READ: Risk of developing long COVID in women is twice as likely as men, study finds

Active cases :

A decrease of total 393 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,30,479. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4 5 10607 5 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 125 4 2324111 12 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 6 1 66579 296 4 Assam 2557 1 735484 12 8035 5 Bihar 65 11 838859 22 12302 6 Chandigarh 21 5 98110 2 1181 7 Chhattisgarh 156 1 1163289 18 14143 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1 11585 2 4 9 Delhi 318 12 1979562 53 26509 10 Goa* 108 3 254673 18 4013 11 Gujarat 436 13 1265457 23 11039 12 Haryana 207 1 1045319 24 10712 13 Himachal Pradesh 31 2 308223 3 4211 14 Jammu and Kashmir 28 4 474492 9 4785 15 Jharkhand 47 2 437170 4 5331 16 Karnataka 1916 258 4027098 364 40299 17 Kerala*** 3056 60 6748185 286 71408 18 Ladakh 6 1 29157 1 231 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 68 5 1043938 5 10776 21 Maharashtra 1705 47 7982629 211 148390 1 22 Manipur 15 137722 1 2149 23 Meghalaya 9 5 95132 5 1624 24 Mizoram 28 1 238070 6 726 25 Nagaland 8 35194 782 26 Odisha 286 22 1326728 9203 27 Puducherry 104 7 173343 28 1975 28 Punjab** 101 5 764604 18 19289 29 Rajasthan 370 9 1304565 41 9646 30 Sikkim 15 1 43784 2 498 31 Tamil Nadu 1309 86 3553097 214 38048 32 Telangana 494 15 835806 81 4111 33 Tripura 17 6 107062 6 940 34 Uttarakhand 70 1 441351 6 7751 35 Uttar Pradesh 307 2 2103728 32 23629 1 36 West Bengal 488 39 2096105 77 21529 1 Total# 15705 393 44112181 1591 530479 3 *Kerala: Additionally, 15 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines). **Punjab: - Active cases, deaths and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- rest of mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.

Latest India News