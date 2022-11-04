Friday, November 04, 2022
     
  4. COVID-19: India reports 1,216 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 15,705

COVID-19: India reports 1,216 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 15,705

COVID-19: The total active cases in India have decreased to 15,705, the health ministry data showed on Friday.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: November 04, 2022 10:00 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights

  • A decrease of total 393 cases has been recorded in active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,30,479
  • The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 15,705 today

COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 1,216 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday (November 4), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.78 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,41,12,181.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 15,705, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 16,098.

ALSO READ: Risk of developing long COVID in women is twice as likely as men, study finds

Active cases:

A decrease of total 393 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,30,479. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020. 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4 10607 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 125 2324111 12  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 6 66579   296  
4 Assam 2557 735484 12  8035  
5 Bihar 65 11  838859 22  12302  
6 Chandigarh 21 98110 1181  
7 Chhattisgarh 156 1163289 18  14143  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1   11585 4  
9 Delhi 318 12  1979562 53  26509  
10 Goa* 108 254673 18  4013  
11 Gujarat 436 13  1265457 23  11039  
12 Haryana 207 1045319 24  10712  
13 Himachal Pradesh 31 308223 4211  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 28 474492 4785  
15 Jharkhand 47 437170 5331  
16 Karnataka 1916 258  4027098 364  40299  
17 Kerala*** 3056 60  6748185 286  71408  
18 Ladakh 6 29157 231  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 68 1043938 10776  
21 Maharashtra 1705 47  7982629 211  148390
22 Manipur 15   137722 2149  
23 Meghalaya 9 95132 1624  
24 Mizoram 28 238070 726  
25 Nagaland 8   35194   782  
26 Odisha 286 22  1326728   9203  
27 Puducherry 104 173343 28  1975  
28 Punjab** 101 764604 18  19289  
29 Rajasthan 370 1304565 41  9646  
30 Sikkim 15 43784 498  
31 Tamil Nadu 1309 86  3553097 214  38048  
32 Telangana 494 15  835806 81  4111  
33 Tripura 17 107062 940  
34 Uttarakhand 70 441351 7751  
35 Uttar Pradesh 307 2103728 32  23629
36 West Bengal 488 39  2096105 77  21529
Total# 15705 393  44112181 1591  530479
*Kerala: Additionally, 15 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
**Punjab: - Active cases, deaths and recoveries updated after reconciliation of Punjab data- rest of mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.

