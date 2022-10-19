COVID-19: India reports 1,946 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 25,968

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

COVID-19 cases in India : India recorded 1,946 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (October 19), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.76 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,40,79,485.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 25,968, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 26,449.

Active cases:

A decrease of total 481 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,923. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on October 19 was recorded 0.75 per cent.

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi on Tuesday logged 141 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.04 per cent, according to data shared by the health department. No new fatality due to the viral disease was reported in the city. With these new cases, the national capital's Covid case tally has climbed to 20,05,104, while the death toll stands at 26,506, the department said in the latest bulletin.

The new cases were detected from 6,906 tests conducted on Monday, it showed. The national capital on Monday recorded 61 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 3.61 per cent. On Sunday, the city recorded 115 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 1.59 per cent.

On Saturday, 135 Covid cases were reported with a positivity rate of 2.12 per cent. The day before, the city reported 112 cases with a positivity rate of 1.75 per cent. The number of active Covid cases in Delhi now stands at 500, the bulletin stated, adding that a total of 315 patients are under home-isolation.

Of the 8,819 beds reserved for Covid patients in various city hospitals, 57 are occupied, it said. There are 48 containment zones in Delhi.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 8 10590 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 141 3 2323835 29 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 5 1 66567 2 296 4 Assam 2707 735176 8035 5 Bihar 191 838457 35 12302 6 Chandigarh 26 98067 4 1181 7 Chhattisgarh 381 23 1162701 77 14139 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1 11583 4 9 Delhi 500 71 1978098 70 26506 10 Goa* 136 17 254410 37 3967 11 Gujarat 618 67 1264526 124 11038 12 Haryana 244 12 1044717 48 10710 1 13 Himachal Pradesh 55 8 308128 11 4211 14 Jammu and Kashmir 35 1 474432 1 4785 15 Jharkhand 61 2 437091 6 5331 16 Karnataka 3022 17 4023833 203 40294 17 Kerala*** 4583 240 6741873 523 71321 18 Ladakh 11 2 29133 1 231 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 112 3 1043704 16 10775 21 Maharashtra 2788 14 7977096 370 148374 2 22 Manipur 24 6 137680 1 2149 23 Meghalaya 26 2 95092 5 1622 24 Mizoram 43 7 237928 21 723 25 Nagaland 2 1 35186 2 781 26 Odisha 487 41 1325873 100 9202 27 Puducherry 175 23 172946 45 1974 28 Punjab** 115 14 764333 28 17918 29 Rajasthan 310 65 1303896 98 9644 30 Sikkim 23 43738 7 498 31 Tamil Nadu 4026 48 3547463 301 38048 32 Telangana 554 9 834585 85 4111 33 Tripura 100 11 106901 21 939 34 Uttarakhand 57 441234 7 7751 35 Uttar Pradesh 396 1 2102981 46 23625 36 West Bengal 1413 22 2094269 93 21524 1 Total# 25968 481 44079485 2417 528923 4 *Kerala: Additionally, 06 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines). **Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled. ***Assam- Covid data awaited. *****Goa - Reconciliation of data done by the State and details are awaited.

