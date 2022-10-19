COVID-19: India reports 1,946 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 25,968

Highlights
- A decrease of total 481 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hrs
- The daily positivity rate on October 19 was recorded 0.75 per cent
- The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 25,968
COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 1,946 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (October 19), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.76 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,40,79,485.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 25,968, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 26,449.
Active cases:
A decrease of total 481 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,923. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
The daily positivity rate on October 19 was recorded 0.75 per cent.
ALSO READ: Maharashtra govt warns of COVID-19 spike; new variants reported ahead of festive season
Delhi COVID tally:
Delhi on Tuesday logged 141 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.04 per cent, according to data shared by the health department. No new fatality due to the viral disease was reported in the city. With these new cases, the national capital's Covid case tally has climbed to 20,05,104, while the death toll stands at 26,506, the department said in the latest bulletin.
The new cases were detected from 6,906 tests conducted on Monday, it showed. The national capital on Monday recorded 61 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 3.61 per cent. On Sunday, the city recorded 115 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 1.59 per cent.
On Saturday, 135 Covid cases were reported with a positivity rate of 2.12 per cent. The day before, the city reported 112 cases with a positivity rate of 1.75 per cent. The number of active Covid cases in Delhi now stands at 500, the bulletin stated, adding that a total of 315 patients are under home-isolation.
Of the 8,819 beds reserved for Covid patients in various city hospitals, 57 are occupied, it said. There are 48 containment zones in Delhi.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Death During Day
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|8
|10590
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|141
|3
|2323835
|29
|14733
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|5
|1
|66567
|2
|296
|4
|Assam
|2707
|735176
|8035
|5
|Bihar
|191
|838457
|35
|12302
|6
|Chandigarh
|26
|98067
|4
|1181
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|381
|23
|1162701
|77
|14139
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|1
|11583
|4
|9
|Delhi
|500
|71
|1978098
|70
|26506
|10
|Goa*
|136
|17
|254410
|37
|3967
|11
|Gujarat
|618
|67
|1264526
|124
|11038
|12
|Haryana
|244
|12
|1044717
|48
|10710
|1
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|55
|8
|308128
|11
|4211
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|35
|1
|474432
|1
|4785
|15
|Jharkhand
|61
|2
|437091
|6
|5331
|16
|Karnataka
|3022
|17
|4023833
|203
|40294
|17
|Kerala***
|4583
|240
|6741873
|523
|71321
|18
|Ladakh
|11
|2
|29133
|1
|231
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11363
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|112
|3
|1043704
|16
|10775
|21
|Maharashtra
|2788
|14
|7977096
|370
|148374
|2
|22
|Manipur
|24
|6
|137680
|1
|2149
|23
|Meghalaya
|26
|2
|95092
|5
|1622
|24
|Mizoram
|43
|7
|237928
|21
|723
|25
|Nagaland
|2
|1
|35186
|2
|781
|26
|Odisha
|487
|41
|1325873
|100
|9202
|27
|Puducherry
|175
|23
|172946
|45
|1974
|28
|Punjab**
|115
|14
|764333
|28
|17918
|29
|Rajasthan
|310
|65
|1303896
|98
|9644
|30
|Sikkim
|23
|43738
|7
|498
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|4026
|48
|3547463
|301
|38048
|32
|Telangana
|554
|9
|834585
|85
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|100
|11
|106901
|21
|939
|34
|Uttarakhand
|57
|441234
|7
|7751
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|396
|1
|2102981
|46
|23625
|36
|West Bengal
|1413
|22
|2094269
|93
|21524
|1
|Total#
|25968
|481
|44079485
|2417
|528923
|4
|*Kerala: Additionally, 06 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
|**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.
|***Assam- Covid data awaited.
|*****Goa - Reconciliation of data done by the State and details are awaited.