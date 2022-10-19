Wednesday, October 19, 2022
     
  4. COVID-19: India reports 1,946 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases come down to 25,968

Covid-19: The total active cases in India have decreased to 25,968, the health ministry data showed on Wednesday.

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: October 19, 2022 10:07 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test.

Highlights

  • A decrease of total 481 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hrs
  • The daily positivity rate on October 19 was recorded 0.75 per cent
  • The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 25,968

COVID-19 cases in India: India recorded 1,946 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (October 19), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.76 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,40,79,485.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 25,968, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 26,449.

Active cases:

A decrease of total 481 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,28,923. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate on October 19 was recorded 0.75 per cent. 

ALSO READ: Maharashtra govt warns of COVID-19 spike; new variants reported ahead of festive season

Delhi COVID tally:

Delhi on Tuesday logged 141 new COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.04 per cent, according to data shared by the health department. No new fatality due to the viral disease was reported in the city.  With these new cases, the national capital's Covid case tally has climbed to 20,05,104, while the death toll stands at 26,506, the department said in the latest bulletin.

The new cases were detected from 6,906 tests conducted on Monday, it showed. The national capital on Monday recorded 61 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 3.61 per cent. On Sunday, the city recorded 115 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 1.59 per cent.

On Saturday, 135 Covid cases were reported with a positivity rate of 2.12 per cent. The day before, the city reported 112 cases with a positivity rate of 1.75 per cent. The number of active Covid cases in Delhi now stands at 500, the bulletin stated, adding that a total of 315 patients are under home-isolation.

Of the 8,819 beds reserved for Covid patients in various city hospitals, 57 are occupied, it said. There are 48 containment zones in Delhi.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 8   10590   129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 141 2323835 29  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 5 66567 296  
4 Assam 2707   735176   8035  
5 Bihar 191   838457 35  12302  
6 Chandigarh 26   98067 1181  
7 Chhattisgarh 381 23  1162701 77  14139  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 1   11583   4  
9 Delhi 500 71  1978098 70  26506  
10 Goa* 136 17  254410 37  3967  
11 Gujarat 618 67  1264526 124  11038  
12 Haryana 244 12  1044717 48  10710
13 Himachal Pradesh 55 308128 11  4211  
14 Jammu and Kashmir 35 474432 4785  
15 Jharkhand 61 437091 5331  
16 Karnataka 3022 17  4023833 203  40294  
17 Kerala*** 4583 240  6741873 523  71321  
18 Ladakh 11 29133 231  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 112 1043704 16  10775  
21 Maharashtra 2788 14  7977096 370  148374
22 Manipur 24 137680 2149  
23 Meghalaya 26 95092 1622  
24 Mizoram 43 237928 21  723  
25 Nagaland 2 35186 781  
26 Odisha 487 41  1325873 100  9202  
27 Puducherry 175 23  172946 45  1974  
28 Punjab** 115 14  764333 28  17918  
29 Rajasthan 310 65  1303896 98  9644  
30 Sikkim 23   43738 498  
31 Tamil Nadu 4026 48  3547463 301  38048  
32 Telangana 554 834585 85  4111  
33 Tripura 100 11  106901 21  939  
34 Uttarakhand 57   441234 7751  
35 Uttar Pradesh 396 2102981 46  23625  
36 West Bengal 1413 22  2094269 93  21524
Total# 25968 481  44079485 2417  528923
*Kerala: Additionally, 06 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines).
**Punjab: Active cases and recoveries updated after reconcilation of Punjab data- Mortality data of Punjab being reconciled.
***Assam- Covid data awaited.
*****Goa - Reconciliation of data done by the State and details are awaited.

