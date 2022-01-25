As Delhi, Mumbai see dip in fresh Covid-19 cases; Kerala's tally soars

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Movie theaters, swimming pools and gyms are not allowed to function in C category districts in Kerala.

Delhi on Monday reported 5,760 new Covid cases and 30 deaths, while the positivity rate dropped to 11.79 percent. Mumbai reported under-2,000 new coronavirus cases at 1,857, down by 693 from the previous day and the lowest daily count in nearly a month. Karnataka reported 46,426 new cases, 41,703 recoveries and 32 deaths in the last 24 hours with Bengaluru contributing 21,569 to the count.

As Kerala continues to register a steep rise in COVID-19 cases, the State government on Monday said the educational institutions which have less than 40 per cent attendance for consecutive three days will be closed for two weeks. Movie theaters, swimming pools and gyms are not allowed to function in C category districts. Thiruvananthapuram district has been included in the "category C", where there will be highest restrictions in Kerala is the only district in that category. Theaters, swimming pools, gyms to be closed there. All classes (including tuition centers) -- except undergraduate and postgraduate level final year classes besides 10 and 12 classes-- are allowed online only in C category districts. However, residential educational institutions are allowed to operate on a bio-bubble model.

Thirty-nine more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Punjab while 5,778 new cases took the infection tally to 7,19,142, according to a medical bulletin issued on Monday. Andhra Pradesh on Monday logged 4,800 recoveries and 7 deaths.

Assam's positivity rate, however, decreased to 10.44 per cent as 56,519 samples were tested for COVID-19, the daily media bulletin said. Assam on Monday registered more than a 2.5-fold jump in fresh COVID-19 cases over the previous day’s count as 5,902 more people tested positive for the disease, taking the tally to 6,98,713, the National Health Mission (NHM) said. Eighteen more people succumbed to the infection during the day, as against 13 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count rose to 11,00,218 on Monday with an addition of 4,509 fresh cases, while the death toll shot up to 13,746 after 19 more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, an official said.

