India reports 14,313 new COVID cases, 181 deaths; active cases decline to 2,14,900

India has reported a total of 14,313 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday. In the last 24 hours, 181 deaths were recorded in the country due to which the death toll mounted to 4,50,963. With this, the active COVID-19 cases in India have now declined to 2,14,900.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10 1 7494 2 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 7944 190 2035054 810 14254 4 3 Arunachal Pradesh 266 19 54354 38 280 4 Assam 3952 85 595091 240 5926 5 5 Bihar 35 2 716300 11 9661 6 Chandigarh 38 4 64421 6 820 7 Chhattisgarh 205 10 991755 29 13570 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 2 10666 4 9 Delhi 347 30 1413759 58 25089 1 10 Goa 710 23 173074 93 3329 3 11 Gujarat 183 1 815872 17 10086 12 Haryana 273 8 760845 17 9875 13 Himachal Pradesh 1345 26 215430 108 3704 5 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1091 9 325016 108 4426 15 Jharkhand 108 343109 9 5135 16 Karnataka 10183 241 2932959 637 37885 10 17 Kerala 111676 2049 4656866 12655 26258 85 18 Ladakh 52 3 20592 6 208 19 Lakshadweep 3 10311 51 20 Madhya Pradesh 103 4 781995 11 10523 21 Maharashtra 37043 443 6401287 1823 139542 28 22 Manipur 1729 13 118389 134 1885 3 23 Meghalaya 1152 71 79850 126 1421 4 24 Mizoram 14295 1340 91485 1638 356 9 25 Nagaland 259 18 30519 26 671 26 Odisha 4698 207 1018749 438 8249 7 27 Puducherry 658 21 124549 55 1846 28 Punjab 234 3 585111 22 16531 2 29 Rajasthan 37 2 945368 2 8954 30 Sikkim 268 10 31011 23 388 31 Tamil Nadu 16130 122 2626352 1436 35783 15 32 Telangana 4235 53 659722 214 3930 1 33 Tripura 121 13 83323 17 816 34 Uttarakhand 172 1 336100 7 7396 35 Uttar Pradesh 141 3 1686917 13 22896 36 West Bengal 7649 15 1549783 734 18905 11 Total# 227347 3624 33293478 21563 450782 193

With over 11 lakh COVID-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours across India, the country's testing capacity has been ramped up extensively and it has conducted 58,50,38,043 tests so far. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 11,81,766 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry on Monday informed that India reported 18,166 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the lowest in over 7 months.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry on Monday said more than 96.75 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far. Over 8.43 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, it said.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID-19 vaccines free of cost.

