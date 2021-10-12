India reports 14,313 new COVID cases, 181 deaths; active cases decline to 2,14,900

India has reported a total of 14,313 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday. In the last 24 hours, 181 deaths were recorded in the country due to which the death toll mounted to 4,50,963. With this, the active COVID-19 cases in India have now declined to 2,14,900.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|10
|1
|7494
|2
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|7944
|190
|2035054
|810
|14254
|4
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|266
|19
|54354
|38
|280
|4
|Assam
|3952
|85
|595091
|240
|5926
|5
|5
|Bihar
|35
|2
|716300
|11
|9661
|6
|Chandigarh
|38
|4
|64421
|6
|820
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|205
|10
|991755
|29
|13570
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|2
|10666
|4
|9
|Delhi
|347
|30
|1413759
|58
|25089
|1
|10
|Goa
|710
|23
|173074
|93
|3329
|3
|11
|Gujarat
|183
|1
|815872
|17
|10086
|12
|Haryana
|273
|8
|760845
|17
|9875
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1345
|26
|215430
|108
|3704
|5
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1091
|9
|325016
|108
|4426
|15
|Jharkhand
|108
|343109
|9
|5135
|16
|Karnataka
|10183
|241
|2932959
|637
|37885
|10
|17
|Kerala
|111676
|2049
|4656866
|12655
|26258
|85
|18
|Ladakh
|52
|3
|20592
|6
|208
|19
|Lakshadweep
|3
|10311
|51
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|103
|4
|781995
|11
|10523
|21
|Maharashtra
|37043
|443
|6401287
|1823
|139542
|28
|22
|Manipur
|1729
|13
|118389
|134
|1885
|3
|23
|Meghalaya
|1152
|71
|79850
|126
|1421
|4
|24
|Mizoram
|14295
|1340
|91485
|1638
|356
|9
|25
|Nagaland
|259
|18
|30519
|26
|671
|26
|Odisha
|4698
|207
|1018749
|438
|8249
|7
|27
|Puducherry
|658
|21
|124549
|55
|1846
|28
|Punjab
|234
|3
|585111
|22
|16531
|2
|29
|Rajasthan
|37
|2
|945368
|2
|8954
|30
|Sikkim
|268
|10
|31011
|23
|388
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|16130
|122
|2626352
|1436
|35783
|15
|32
|Telangana
|4235
|53
|659722
|214
|3930
|1
|33
|Tripura
|121
|13
|83323
|17
|816
|34
|Uttarakhand
|172
|1
|336100
|7
|7396
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|141
|3
|1686917
|13
|22896
|36
|West Bengal
|7649
|15
|1549783
|734
|18905
|11
|Total#
|227347
|3624
|33293478
|21563
|450782
|193
With over 11 lakh COVID-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours across India, the country's testing capacity has been ramped up extensively and it has conducted 58,50,38,043 tests so far. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 11,81,766 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country.
Meanwhile, the Health Ministry on Monday informed that India reported 18,166 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the lowest in over 7 months.
Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry on Monday said more than 96.75 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far. Over 8.43 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, it said.
The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry said.
As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID-19 vaccines free of cost.
