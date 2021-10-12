Tuesday, October 12, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
Breaking
  • Sensex rises 53.49 pts to 60,189.27 in opening session; Nifty advances 19.55 pts to 17,965.50
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. India reports 14,313 new COVID cases, 181 deaths; active cases decline to 2,14,900

India reports 14,313 new COVID cases, 181 deaths; active cases decline to 2,14,900

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry on Monday informed that India reported 18,166 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the lowest in over 7 months. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 12, 2021 10:01 IST
India covid19 cases
Image Source : PTI

India reports 14,313 new COVID cases, 181 deaths; active cases decline to 2,14,900

India has reported a total of 14,313 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday. In the last 24 hours, 181 deaths were recorded in the country due to which the death toll mounted to 4,50,963. With this, the active COVID-19 cases in India have now declined to 2,14,900.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10 7494 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 7944 190  2035054 810  14254
3 Arunachal Pradesh 266 19  54354 38  280  
4 Assam 3952 85  595091 240  5926
5 Bihar 35 716300 11  9661  
6 Chandigarh 38 64421 820  
7 Chhattisgarh 205 10  991755 29  13570  
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 2   10666   4  
9 Delhi 347 30  1413759 58  25089
10 Goa 710 23  173074 93  3329
11 Gujarat 183 815872 17  10086  
12 Haryana 273 760845 17  9875  
13 Himachal Pradesh 1345 26  215430 108  3704
14 Jammu and Kashmir 1091 325016 108  4426  
15 Jharkhand 108   343109 5135  
16 Karnataka 10183 241  2932959 637  37885 10 
17 Kerala 111676 2049  4656866 12655  26258 85 
18 Ladakh 52 20592 208  
19 Lakshadweep 3   10311   51  
20 Madhya Pradesh 103 781995 11  10523  
21 Maharashtra 37043 443  6401287 1823  139542 28 
22 Manipur 1729 13  118389 134  1885
23 Meghalaya 1152 71  79850 126  1421
24 Mizoram 14295 1340  91485 1638  356
25 Nagaland 259 18  30519 26  671  
26 Odisha 4698 207  1018749 438  8249
27 Puducherry 658 21  124549 55  1846  
28 Punjab 234 585111 22  16531
29 Rajasthan 37 945368 8954  
30 Sikkim 268 10  31011 23  388  
31 Tamil Nadu 16130 122  2626352 1436  35783 15 
32 Telangana 4235 53  659722 214  3930
33 Tripura 121 13  83323 17  816  
34 Uttarakhand 172 336100 7396  
35 Uttar Pradesh 141 1686917 13  22896  
36 West Bengal 7649 15  1549783 734  18905 11 
Total# 227347 3624  33293478 21563  450782 193 

With over 11 lakh COVID-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours across India, the country's testing capacity has been ramped up extensively and it has conducted 58,50,38,043 tests so far. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 11,81,766 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry on Monday informed that India reported 18,166 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the lowest in over 7 months. 

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry on Monday said more than 96.75 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far. Over 8.43 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, it said.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID-19 vaccines free of cost.

Also Read | Kerala records dip in fresh cases

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News