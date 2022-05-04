India logs 3,205 new COVID cases, 31 deaths in last 24 hours; Delhi worst-hit

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jammu: A healthcare worker administers a dose of Covid-19 preventive vaccine to a student

India logged 3,205 new coronavirus infections, along with 31 fatalities in a day. The active cases were reported at 19,509, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,23,920, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded as 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,44,689, while the case fatality rate was 1.22 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has reached 1,89,48,01,203.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

