Monday, April 11, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. India logs 861 COVID cases, 6 deaths; active cases decline to 11,058

India logs 861 COVID cases, 6 deaths; active cases decline to 11,058

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 2020, 40 lakh on September 5, 2020 and 50 lakh on September 16, 2020.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 11, 2022 9:30 IST
covid19 India cases
Image Source : PTI

New Delhi: A health worker inoculates a woman with a booster dose against Covid-19

Highlights

  • A total of 929 recoveries were recorded in the past day
  • A total of 1,85,74,18,827 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far
  • The total death toll in the country has now reached 5,21,691

India logged 861 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,30,36,132, while the active cases dipped to 11,058, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,21,691 with six fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 74 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 2020, 40 lakh on September 5, 2020 and 50 lakh on September 16, 2020.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 2020, 70 lakh on October 11, 2020, 80 lakh on October 29, 2020, 90 lakh on November 20, 2020 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore Covid cases on May 4, 2021 and the three-crore mark on June 23, 2021.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1   9904   129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 56 2304821 15  14730      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 3   64190   296      
4 Assam 1348   716210   6639      
5 Bihar 16 818219 12256      
6 Chandigarh 13   90761 1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 59   1138109 14034      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11437   4      
9 Delhi 581 32  1839365 128  26156      
10 Goa 27 241481 3832      
11 Gujarat 114 28  1212969 10942      
12 Haryana 386 38  974785 49  10617      
13 Himachal Pradesh 75 13  280422 18  4134   1
14 Jammu and Kashmir 80 54  449029 59  4750      
15 Jharkhand 15 429834 5315      
16 Karnataka 1472 29  3904417 75  40057      
17 Kerala*** 3133 57  6464211 383  68360 19 21
18 Ladakh 9   27995   228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 50 1030412 12  10735      
21 Maharashtra 803 7726461 135  147816   6
22 Manipur 41 134988 11  2120      
23 Meghalaya 12 92176 1593      
24 Mizoram 776 79  224069 154  688      
25 Nagaland 7   34714   759      
26 Odisha 228 11  1278485   9121      
27 Puducherry 0   163812   1962      
28 Punjab 55 741399 12  17742      
29 Rajasthan 79 11  1273459 15  9552      
30 Sikkim 2   38689   452      
31 Tamil Nadu 229 3414800 29  38025      
32 Telangana 232 16  787142 40  4111      
33 Tripura 0   99956   922      
34 Uttarakhand 459 429142 7692      
35 Uttar Pradesh 290 20  2047257 47  23499   1
36 West Bengal 481 1995984 37  21200      
Total# 11132 233  42502454 1258  521685 24  19 29

Also Read | Mumbai reports first case of Covid XE variant, confirms BMC; India's tally now 2

Latest India News

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News