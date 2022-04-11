India logs 861 COVID cases, 6 deaths; active cases decline to 11,058

Highlights
- A total of 929 recoveries were recorded in the past day
- A total of 1,85,74,18,827 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far
- The total death toll in the country has now reached 5,21,691
India logged 861 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,30,36,132, while the active cases dipped to 11,058, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.
The death toll has climbed to 5,21,691 with six fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.
A reduction of 74 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 2020, 40 lakh on September 5, 2020 and 50 lakh on September 16, 2020.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 2020, 70 lakh on October 11, 2020, 80 lakh on October 29, 2020, 90 lakh on November 20, 2020 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.
The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore Covid cases on May 4, 2021 and the three-crore mark on June 23, 2021.
The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|1
|9904
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|56
|7
|2304821
|15
|14730
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3
|64190
|296
|4
|Assam
|1348
|716210
|6639
|5
|Bihar
|16
|2
|818219
|4
|12256
|6
|Chandigarh
|13
|90761
|2
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|59
|1138109
|8
|14034
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11437
|4
|9
|Delhi
|581
|32
|1839365
|128
|26156
|10
|Goa
|27
|3
|241481
|7
|3832
|11
|Gujarat
|114
|28
|1212969
|6
|10942
|12
|Haryana
|386
|38
|974785
|49
|10617
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|75
|13
|280422
|18
|4134
|1
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|80
|54
|449029
|59
|4750
|15
|Jharkhand
|15
|1
|429834
|1
|5315
|16
|Karnataka
|1472
|29
|3904417
|75
|40057
|17
|Kerala***
|3133
|57
|6464211
|383
|68360
|2
|19
|21
|18
|Ladakh
|9
|27995
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11350
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|50
|3
|1030412
|12
|10735
|21
|Maharashtra
|803
|9
|7726461
|135
|147816
|6
|6
|22
|Manipur
|41
|8
|134988
|11
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|12
|2
|92176
|2
|1593
|24
|Mizoram
|776
|79
|224069
|154
|688
|25
|Nagaland
|7
|34714
|759
|26
|Odisha
|228
|11
|1278485
|9121
|27
|Puducherry
|0
|163812
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|55
|4
|741399
|12
|17742
|29
|Rajasthan
|79
|11
|1273459
|15
|9552
|30
|Sikkim
|2
|38689
|452
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|229
|8
|3414800
|29
|38025
|32
|Telangana
|232
|16
|787142
|40
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|0
|99956
|922
|34
|Uttarakhand
|459
|7
|429142
|9
|7692
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|290
|20
|2047257
|47
|23499
|1
|1
|36
|West Bengal
|481
|9
|1995984
|37
|21200
|Total#
|11132
|233
|42502454
|1258
|521685
|24
|19
|29
