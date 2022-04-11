India logs 861 COVID cases, 6 deaths; active cases decline to 11,058

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: A health worker inoculates a woman with a booster dose against Covid-19

Highlights A total of 929 recoveries were recorded in the past day

A total of 1,85,74,18,827 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far

The total death toll in the country has now reached 5,21,691

India logged 861 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,30,36,132, while the active cases dipped to 11,058, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,21,691 with six fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 74 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 2020, 40 lakh on September 5, 2020 and 50 lakh on September 16, 2020.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 2020, 70 lakh on October 11, 2020, 80 lakh on October 29, 2020, 90 lakh on November 20, 2020 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore Covid cases on May 4, 2021 and the three-crore mark on June 23, 2021.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1 9904 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 56 7 2304821 15 14730 3 Arunachal Pradesh 3 64190 296 4 Assam 1348 716210 6639 5 Bihar 16 2 818219 4 12256 6 Chandigarh 13 90761 2 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 59 1138109 8 14034 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4 9 Delhi 581 32 1839365 128 26156 10 Goa 27 3 241481 7 3832 11 Gujarat 114 28 1212969 6 10942 12 Haryana 386 38 974785 49 10617 13 Himachal Pradesh 75 13 280422 18 4134 1 1 14 Jammu and Kashmir 80 54 449029 59 4750 15 Jharkhand 15 1 429834 1 5315 16 Karnataka 1472 29 3904417 75 40057 17 Kerala*** 3133 57 6464211 383 68360 2 19 21 18 Ladakh 9 27995 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 50 3 1030412 12 10735 21 Maharashtra 803 9 7726461 135 147816 6 6 22 Manipur 41 8 134988 11 2120 23 Meghalaya 12 2 92176 2 1593 24 Mizoram 776 79 224069 154 688 25 Nagaland 7 34714 759 26 Odisha 228 11 1278485 9121 27 Puducherry 0 163812 1962 28 Punjab 55 4 741399 12 17742 29 Rajasthan 79 11 1273459 15 9552 30 Sikkim 2 38689 452 31 Tamil Nadu 229 8 3414800 29 38025 32 Telangana 232 16 787142 40 4111 33 Tripura 0 99956 922 34 Uttarakhand 459 7 429142 9 7692 35 Uttar Pradesh 290 20 2047257 47 23499 1 1 36 West Bengal 481 9 1995984 37 21200 Total# 11132 233 42502454 1258 521685 24 19 29

Also Read | Mumbai reports first case of Covid XE variant, confirms BMC; India's tally now 2

Latest India News