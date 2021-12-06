COVID-19: India reports 8,306 new cases; active cases decline to 98,416

Follow us on Image Source : PTI COVID-19: India reports 8,306 new cases

India reported 8,306 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, along with 211 deaths due to the infection, the Union Health Ministry informed on Monday. The country saw a total of 8,834 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,40,69,608.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,73,537. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 10,000 for ten straight days and less than 50,000 for 162 consecutive days now.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 98,416 (lowest in 552 days), the ministry data showed today.

The active cases comprise 0.28 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.35 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

Over 127.93 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

