Sonia Gandhi's health stable, discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital after recovery from fever

New Delhi:

Senior Congress leader and MP Sonia Gandhi, who was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on 24 March with fever, was on Tuesday discharged from the hospital for further treatment and follow up at home. According to Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, she was treated with antibiotics for a systemic infection under the supervision of Dr DS Rana, Dr S Nundy, and Dr Arup Basu, and responded well to the treatment.

Earlier doctors said that Sonia Gandhi made "excellent progress" and is now "absolutely normal", with a decision on her discharge expected soon. She was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on March 24, around 10.22 pm, after developing a fever.



According to hospital chairman Dr Ajay Swaroop, Gandhi remains on IV antibiotics, which will continue for a few more days, though all her parameters are within normal limits.



"The decision regarding her discharge will be taken jointly after discussion with the patient and the treating physician. Otherwise, she is hale and hearty," he said.



Doctors said she is undergoing treatment for a systemic infection and is responding well to antibiotics. She is under the supervision of a team of senior doctors, and her condition is stable. Gandhi may remain under observation briefly as a precaution.