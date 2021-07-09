Follow us on Image Source : PIC Covid-19: 1,500 PSA oxygen plants to be set up across country, to support more than 4 lakh beds

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review the augmentation and availability of medical oxygen across the country amid fears of third wave of Covid-19. The Prime Minister asked officials to set up 1,500 PSA (Pressure Swing Adsorption) oxygen plants across the country to mitigate the shortage of medical oxygen supply. These PSA Oxygen plants will support more than 4 lakh oxygenated beds.

Today's meeting was attended by Principal Secretary to PM, Cabinet Secretary, Secretary Health, Secretary MoHUA (Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs) and other top officials.

Amid fear that the third wave of pandemic will hit hard, the Prime Minister said that these plants should be made functional as soon as possible. Besides, he directed that adequate training should be imparted to hospital staff on the operation and maintenance of plants.

