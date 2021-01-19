India announces supply of COVID vaccines to 6 countries including Nepal, Bangladesh

Image Source : FILE/PTI India announces supply of COVID vaccines to Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, Seychelles

India on Tuesday announced it would supply COVID-19 vaccines under grant assistance to Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles, from Wednesday, January 20.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said India has received several requests for the supply of Indian-manufactured vaccines from neighboring and key partner countries.

"In response to these requests, and in keeping with India's stated commitment to use India's vaccine production and delivery capacity to help all of humanity fight the COVID pandemic, supplies under grant assistance to Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles will begin from January 20," the MEA said.

The ministry said it is awaiting confirmation of necessary regulatory clearances for Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Mauritius.

India has already rolled out a massive coronavirus vaccination drive under which two vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, are being administered to frontline health workers across the country.

While Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield is being manufactured by the Serum Institute, and the Covaxin is being produced by Bharat Biotech.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Health Minister Zahid Maleque said that the country would receive two million doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine (Covishield) from India as a "gift" on Wednesday. Maleque confirmed to IANS that a special Air India flight carrying the consignment would be landing at Dhaka airport on Wednesday, India has said in a letter to the Bangladesh government.

"We expect the vaccine will arrive as per schedule on Wednesday or on Thursday. I will personally receive the vaccine at Dhaka airport," the Health Minister said on Tuesday.

