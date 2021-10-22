Friday, October 22, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
Breaking
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Over 104.5 crore COVID vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre

Over 104.5 crore COVID vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre

A total of 1,04,58,46,415 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far through govt of India and through direct state procurement category, the health ministry said.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: October 22, 2021 13:25 IST
COVID vaccine, vaccine doses, states, Union Territories, Centre, coronavirus pandemic, latest vaccin
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

Over 104.5 cr COVID vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre.

 

More than 104.5 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far, the Union health ministry said on Friday.

Over 11.65 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses still available with states/UTs, it said.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry said.

A total of 1,04,58,46,415 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far through the government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category, the ministry said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID-19 vaccines free of cost.

Also Read: From distributing laddoos to painting airline with PM's face: How India celebrated vaccine milestone

Also Read: SpiceJet unveils special livery to celebrate 100 crore Covid-19 vaccine

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News