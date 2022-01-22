Saturday, January 22, 2022
     
COVID: Over 12.79 crore unutilized vaccine doses available with States, UTs

The nationwide COVID vaccination started on January 16, 2021.The new phase of universalization of COVID vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021.

Sheenu Sharma Edited by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Updated on: January 22, 2022 11:44 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

COVID: Over 12.79 crore unutilized vaccine doses available with States, UTs. 

Highlights

  • Over 160.58 cr vaccine doses have been provided to States, UTs so far: Centre
  • Over 12.79 crore balance, unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with states, UTs
  • The nationwide COVID vaccination started on January 16, 2021

More than 12.79 crore balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with States and Union Territories, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Saturday.

"More than 160.58 crore (1,60,58,13,745) vaccine doses have been provided to States, UTs so far through Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category," stated the press release by the ministry.

Over 12.79 crore (12,79,45,321) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states, UTs to be administered, said the health ministry.The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. 

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination started on January 16, 2021.The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

