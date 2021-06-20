Follow us on Image Source : ANI COVID Unlock: Hyderabad Metro to operate from 7 am to 9 pm from June 21

With the lifting of COVID-1 restrictions in Telangana, the Hyderabad Metro Rail will operate from 7 am to 9 pm from June 21 onwards. As per a statement, all COVID-19 safety protocol will be in place.

The Telangana Cabinet on Saturday completely lifted the COVID-19 lockdown that was imposed after the cases rapidly increased. The decision had been taken after the health department submitted a report stating that COVID-19 cases are completely under control in the state.

"The Hyderabad Metro Rail will now operate from 7 am (first train) to 9 pm (last train from respective stations), reaching all terminating stations around 10 pm, with COVID-19 Safety protocol in place," the Hyderabad Metro Rail said in a statement.

It further advised passengers to strictly follow COVID protocol and wear face masks, maintain social distance and sanitise hands regularly.

"Passengers are requested to cooperate with security personnel and staff of Hyderabad Metro Rail in their efforts towards keeping their journey safe," it concluded.

Telangana on Friday reported 1,417 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths, according to the state health department. The new cases pushed the case tally to 6,10,834. According to the union health ministry, the are currently 19,029 active cases in the state.

As many as 5,88,259 recoveries and 3,546 deaths have been reported so far. The state cabinet has also decided to reopen schools and other educational institutions from July 1 so that students can attend physical classes.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ: Telangana to lift Covid lockdown completely

ALSO READ: 'Covid Severity Score' software to help identify patients who may require ventilator support

Latest India News