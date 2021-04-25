'India's Covid positivity rate can be brought down to less than 5% in next 3 weeks if...': AIIMS doctor

Image Source : ANI All district officials must monitor district's positivity rate & aim to keep it below 1-5%, says HoD of Medicine, AIIMS, Dr N Wig.

As India battles the second wave of coronavirus, AIIMS doctor on Sunday said that the positivity rate can be brought down to less than 5% in India in the next three weeks if everyone takes responsibility and abide by Covid appropriate behaviour.

"We can bring down the positivity rate to less than 5% in India, in the next 3 weeks if we all take responsibility and abide by COVID appropriate behaviour," said HoD of Medicine, AIIMS, Dr Naveet Wig.

During the discussion on the ongoing Covid situation in India, AIIMS Dr N Wig said, "All district officials must monitor district's positivity rate and aim to keep it below 1-5%. Mumbai had 26% positivity rate at one point but after severe restrictions, it came down to 14%. Delhi is struggling at 30%. We must impose strict restrictions."

ALSO READ | Over 550 oxygen generation plants to be set up in govt hospitals through PM Cares Fund: PMO

AIIMS Director on Oxygen, Remdesivir use

Participating in the interaction, AIIMS Director Dr Guleria said, "...Remdesivir not a magic bullet, it's given to only patients who are hospitalised, have moderate to severe disease and whose oxygen saturation is below 93...don't misuse Oxygen and Remdesivir. Most patients can recover by isolating at home."

ALSO READ | Maharashtra to vaccinate all its citizens free of cost

Latest India News