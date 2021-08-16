COVID: Those below 18 years can now visit malls with age proof in Maharashtra

Follow us on Image Source : PTI All customers need to show their final vaccination certificate with a photo identity proof at the entry point of malls.

The Maharashtra government on Monday further eased Covid-induced restrictions in the state, allowing people below 18 years of age to visit malls upon displaying valid age proof. The state government has already allowed people who are fully vaccinated to visit shopping malls which can remain open till 10 pm on all days.

"Since vaccination for the population below the age of 18 has not yet started, they need to show documents of their age proof like the Aadhaar card, PAN card issued by the Income Tax department, valid school or college identity card with mention of the date of birth at the entry point of malls," a government order (GO) issued under "break the chain" guidelines said.

All shopping malls are allowed to function till 10 pm on all days provided the customers/citizens visiting the malls and all employees, including managers and housekeeping staff, possess the final vaccination certificate of receiving two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and that 14 days must have elapsed after the second dose, the GO said.

All customers need to show their final vaccination certificate with a photo identity proof at the entry point of malls, it said.

Further relaxing the COVID-19 curbs, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday decided to allow malls, restaurants, spas and gymnasiums to remain open till 10 pm with a 50 per cent capacity on the condition that the entire staff at these establishments has taken both doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Shops were also allowed to operate till 10 pm.

