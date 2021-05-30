COVID impact: Museums, monuments under ASI to remain closed till June 15

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL. COVID impact: Museums, monuments under ASI to remain closed till Jun 15.

Amid a spike in the number of COVID cases, the Centre on Sunday announced that all monuments and museums under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will remain closed till June 15. These include around 3,693 monuments and 50 museums.

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, all the centrally protected monuments/sites and museums under the Archaeological Survey of India shall continue to remain closed till 15 June 2021 or until further orders," the Union Ministry of Culture wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, the ministry had kept sites and museums under the ASI closed till May 15. But later it was extended till May 30.

Last year as well, all monuments and sites maintained by the ASI were closed due to COVID pandemic on March 17.

They then re-opened in July with strict restrictions like mandatory wearing of masks, a cap on the number of visitors and social distancing.

India on Sunday recorded a single-day rise of 1,65,553 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 46 days, taking the country's infection tally to 2,78,94,800.

As per the Union Health Ministry, the daily positivity declined to 8.02 per cent, remaining below the 10 per cent-mark for the sixth consecutive day, while the weekly positivity rate dropped to 9.36 per cent, it said.

