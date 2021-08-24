India records 25,467 fresh Covid cases, 354 deaths in 24 hours, recovery rate rises to 97.63%

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai: Health workers inoculate beneficiaries against Covid-19, at a vaccination centre of Nair hospital in Mumbai, Monday, August 23, 2021.

India recorded 25,467 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 354 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday, the country saw a total of 39,486 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.63 per cent and total recoveries to 3,17,20,112.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have now declined to 3,19,551, lowest in 154 days, the ministry data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,35,110. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 50,93,91,792 samples have been tested up to August 23 for COVID-19. Of these 16,47,526 samples were tested on Monday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 8 1 7420 1 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 14677 464 1973940 1541 13723 8 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1260 122 50695 169 259 2 4 Assam 8011 213 570847 539 5576 10 5 Bihar 141 6 715798 26 9649 6 Chandigarh 41 3 64213 3007 812 7 Chhattisgarh 863 34 989728 60 13553 1 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 4 10651 4 9 Delhi 398 32 1411840 56 25079 10 Goa 899 16 169080 91 3185 1 11 Gujarat 182 2 815041 17 10079 12 Haryana 676 1 760004 14 9667 1 13 Himachal Pradesh 2074 202 206103 310 3569 6 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1165 6 318635 100 4402 1 15 Jharkhand 177 36 342421 41 5132 16 Karnataka 20582 289 2880889 1456 37145 22 17 Kerala 163745 15250 3631066 25586 19494 66 18 Ladakh 61 7 20223 7 207 19 Lakshadweep 23 3 10235 4 51 20 Madhya Pradesh 86 2 781499 6 10516 1 21 Maharashtra 56690 784 6231999 4780 135962 145 22 Manipur 3994 145 105197 426 1751 4 23 Meghalaya 3062 74 69425 382 1278 9 24 Mizoram 5982 586 46290 872 200 6 25 Nagaland 975 19 28004 53 610 1 26 Odisha 8277 294 985302 1078 7358 69 27 Puducherry 847 61 120237 121 1808 28 Punjab 488 5 583426 46 16352 29 Rajasthan 152 15 944917 20 8954 30 Sikkim 1583 47 27366 116 365 1 31 Tamil Nadu 19171 220 2547005 1827 34709 23 32 Telangana 6384 224 644747 453 3858 2 33 Tripura 1095 154 80213 197 787 2 34 Uttarakhand 317 4 335055 16 7377 35 Uttar Pradesh 373 34 1685954 53 22792 36 West Bengal 9461 133 1515161 686 18364 8 Total# 333924 19474 31680626 44157 434756 389 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

