  India records 25,467 fresh Covid cases, 354 deaths in 24 hours, recovery rate rises to 97.63%

India records 25,467 fresh Covid cases, 354 deaths in 24 hours, recovery rate rises to 97.63%

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have now declined to 3,19,551.

New Delhi Updated on: August 24, 2021 9:28 IST
covid cases today
Image Source : PTI

Mumbai: Health workers inoculate beneficiaries against Covid-19, at a vaccination centre of Nair hospital in Mumbai, Monday, August 23, 2021. 

India recorded 25,467 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 354 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday, the country saw a total of 39,486 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.63 per cent and total recoveries to 3,17,20,112.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have now declined to 3,19,551, lowest in 154 days, the ministry data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,35,110. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 50,93,91,792 samples have been tested up to August 23 for COVID-19. Of these 16,47,526 samples were tested on Monday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 8 7420 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 14677 464  1973940 1541  13723
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1260 122  50695 169  259
4 Assam 8011 213  570847 539  5576 10 
5 Bihar 141 715798 26  9649  
6 Chandigarh 41 64213 3007  812  
7 Chhattisgarh 863 34  989728 60  13553
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 4   10651   4  
9 Delhi 398 32  1411840 56  25079  
10 Goa 899 16  169080 91  3185
11 Gujarat 182 815041 17  10079  
12 Haryana 676 760004 14  9667
13 Himachal Pradesh 2074 202  206103 310  3569
14 Jammu and Kashmir 1165 318635 100  4402
15 Jharkhand 177 36  342421 41  5132  
16 Karnataka 20582 289  2880889 1456  37145 22 
17 Kerala 163745 15250  3631066 25586  19494 66 
18 Ladakh 61 20223 207  
19 Lakshadweep 23 10235 51  
20 Madhya Pradesh 86 781499 10516
21 Maharashtra 56690 784  6231999 4780  135962 145 
22 Manipur 3994 145  105197 426  1751
23 Meghalaya 3062 74  69425 382  1278
24 Mizoram 5982 586  46290 872  200
25 Nagaland 975 19  28004 53  610
26 Odisha 8277 294  985302 1078  7358 69 
27 Puducherry 847 61  120237 121  1808  
28 Punjab 488 583426 46  16352  
29 Rajasthan 152 15  944917 20  8954  
30 Sikkim 1583 47  27366 116  365
31 Tamil Nadu 19171 220  2547005 1827  34709 23 
32 Telangana 6384 224  644747 453  3858
33 Tripura 1095 154  80213 197  787
34 Uttarakhand 317 335055 16  7377  
35 Uttar Pradesh 373 34  1685954 53  22792  
36 West Bengal 9461 133  1515161 686  18364
Total# 333924 19474  31680626 44157  434756 389 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

