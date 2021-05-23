India becomes 3rd country after US, Brazil to cross 3 lakh Covid deaths

Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE India becomes 3rd nation after US, Brazil to cross 3 lakh Covid deaths

India on Sunday became the third nation after the U.S. and Brazil to cross as many as three lakh deaths due to COVID-19. Worst-affected U.S. has reported about 589,703 deaths from 33,105,188 cases. Brazil followed with 448,208 deaths from 16,047,439 cases of the virus.

The country on Sunday recorded 2.4 lakh new cases recorded in a single day. With the fresh cases, India's tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,65,30,132. The death toll due to the disease rose to 2,99,266 with 3,741 fresh fatalities, the ministry data updated at 8 am on Sunday showed.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7 last, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

The country crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4 this year.

