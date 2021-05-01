COVID-19 vaccination for people in 18-44 age group begins at some private hospitals

Image Source : PTI Some private hospital chains commenced the COVID-19 immunization drive for the 18-44 age group at limited centers in the country

Some private hospital chains commenced the COVID-19 immunization drive for the 18-44 age group at limited centers in the country on Saturday, officials said.

Apollo Hospitals' sources said the drive commenced at its centers in Hyderabad and Kolkata, but not in Delhi. They said that they are waiting for the vaccines to arrive and that the immunization in Delhi is likely to begin either by Monday or Tuesday.

Max Healthcare announced the drive will begin at "select hospitals in the network in the NCR of Delhi". The drive is yet to begin at Fortis Healthcare since it is waiting for the vaccine doses to arrive, sources said, adding it will start later in the day.

Fortis Healthcare, in a statement, had said people in the 18-44 age group will be administered Covaxin for Rs 1,250, which will include the cost of vaccine and administration charges, at its "centers across north India from Saturday".

Max Healthcare had said all the hospitals in the network would be used to vaccinate the citizens as supplies of vaccine doses smoothen up.

"Presently, vaccines will be available at Max Healthcare facilities at Panchsheel Park, Patparganj, Shalimar Bagh, Rajinder Place (BLK-Max Hospital), Noida, and Vaishali in the NCR," its statement read.

Three big private hospital chains -- Apollo, Fortis, and Max -- on Friday had announced the launch of COVID-19 immunization drive for the 18-44 age group at limited centers in the country from May 1, while the Delhi government said it will start the vaccination exercise once it receives doses from the manufacturers.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said required vaccine doses have not been received yet for the drive, indicating that the national capital will not join the national-level roll-out of COVID-19 vaccination for people aged 18-44 on May 1. He appealed to the people in the targeted age group not to line up at vaccination centers in the city on Saturday.

The third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people aged 18 years and above will roll out in the country on May 1. However, some states have said they would be unable to start the drive on day one due to the shortage of vaccines.

Kejriwal said his government has placed orders for 67 lakh doses each of Covishield and Covaxin from manufacturers which would be supplied in three months.

Also Read: Russia begins production of world's first Covid vaccine for animals

Latest India News