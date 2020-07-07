India's COVID-19 testing, recovery rate, cases per million: All that gives us hope amid dark times

Image Source : PTI An artist in Guwahati paints a mural depicting a doctor saving people's lives from the coronavirus/FILE

Over the past months, India has ramped up efforts to make sure there is enough testing to diagnose people with the novel coronavirus. Social distancing norms have been in place even as India entered 'Unlock' stage to open up economic activities in the country. In the present scenario, what really gives us hope is the country's testing, recovery rate, and cases per million.

TESTING

COVID-19 testing in India has crossed the 1 crore-mark. The government said that enhanced focus on "Test, Trace, Treat" further augmented with various measures has facilitated widespread COVID-19 testing by states and UTs. This has resulted in more than 2 lakh tests being conducted per day, the government said. With this hike, the nationwide samples tested for COVID-19 stands at 1,02,11,092 as of now. The testing lab network in the country continues to expand with more number of labs being added in various states/UTs. With 793 labs in the government sector and 322 private labs, there are as many as 1115 labs in India.

Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 598 (Govt: 372 + Private: 226) TrueNat based testing labs: 423 (Govt: 388 + Private: 35) CBNAAT based testing labs: 94 (Govt: 33 + Private: 61)

Image Source : PIB Statistics - Coronavirus numbers in India

RECOVERY RATE:

With increased preparedness, India has shown results in continuously improving the recovery rate and resulting in low case fatality rate. The government said early detection and timely clinical management of COVID-19 cases have resulted in increasing daily recoveries. The cumulative figure of recovered cases among COVID-19 patients in India has reached 4,39,947. As on date, there are 1,80,390 recovered cases more than the active COVID-19 cases. The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has increased to 61.13 today.

CASES PER MILLION

According to WHO Situation Reported 168, India has one of the lowest cases of COVID-19 per million population. India's cases per million population is 505.37 while the global average is at 1453.25. The Chile has witnessed 15,459.8 cases of COVID-19 per million population while Peru, US, Brazil and Spain have 9070.8, 8560.5, 7419.1 and 5358.7 cases per million population respectively.

Image Source : PIB Statistics - Cases per million population

The WHO report also shows that India has one of the lowest deaths per million population. India's cases of death per million population is 14.27 while the global average is more than its four times, at 68.29. The UK has witnessed 651.4 cases of COVID-19 related deaths per million population while the metric for Spain, Italy, France and US is 607.1, 576.6, 456.7 and 391.0 respectively.

Image Source : PIB Statistics - Deaths per million population

