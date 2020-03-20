Image Source : PTI Covid-19 positive cases in Telangana mount to 16

The number of positive Covid-19 cases in Telangana rose to 16 on Thursday as three more persons tested positive for the dreaded virus.

Within couple of hours after announcing the 14th positive case, the health department declared on Thursday night that two persons who recently returned from London have also tested positive.

Earlier, the officials said that a man, who had travelled from Dubai to Hyderabad on March 14 and developed symptoms of Covid-19 on March 17, has tested positive. His contacts were traced and they have been put under home quarantine. The authorities are waiting for the details of the other passengers on the flight.

A total of 51 samples were tested on Thursday. Officials said the state has so far tested 498 samples.

Universal screening of all international passengers is being done at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. The health personnel screened 711 passengers on Thursday, taking the total number of passengers screened to 71,256.

As many as 310 persons have completed the 28-day observation period. The number of persons in home quarantine is put at 711.

Out of the 16 persons who have tested positive so far, eight are Indonesian nationals.

The state has been reporting a positive case every day since Saturday. Eight persons, including seven Indonesians, had tested positive on Wednesday.