Sunday, July 05, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Total shutdown in Odisha's Cuttack city till June 8

Total shutdown in Odisha's Cuttack city till June 8

All non-essential shops will be closed and non- essential travel prohibited, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) said in a notification.

PTI PTI
Bhubaneswar Updated on: July 05, 2020 8:10 IST
Total shutdown in Odisha's Cuttack city till June 8
Image Source : FILE

Total shutdown in Odisha's Cuttack city till June 8

The Odisha government on Saturday declared complete shutdown in Cuttack till July 8 amid rising COVID-19 cases. All non-essential shops will be closed and non- essential travel prohibited, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) said in a notification.

Grocery, vegetable and milk shops can remain open from 5 am to 6 pm, while strictly adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols.

Cuttack''s COVID-19 tally surged to 116, including 92 active cases.

Meanwhile, the Sambalpur district administration also announced a one-day shutdown on Sunday to contain further spread of the virus.

Restrictions will be imposed on vehicular movement and non-essential services. 

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X