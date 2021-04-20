COVID 19: Non-essential shops in Patna to open 3 days a week

Image Source : PTI Amid the rise in the number of Covid-positive patients, the authorities in Patna have issued fresh guidelines that mandate non-essential shops to open only 3 days a week

Amid the rise in the number of Covid-positive patients, the authorities in Patna have issued fresh guidelines on the operation of non-essential shops. Chandrashekhar Singh, the District Magistrate of Patna, directed that non-essential shops will remain open only three days a week.

"We have directed the SHOs to visit their respective jurisdictions and ensure closure of non-essential shops in the district. The officers are also directed to make people aware of the guidelines pertaining to the pandemic," Singh said on Monday.

The decision was taken in light of the covid 19 surges in the city. On Monday, 2,672 COVID positive cases were reported. Former Education Minister Mewalal Chaudhary also succumbed to COVID 19 on Monday morning.

The fresh guidelines issued, mandate that electrical goods, electronic goods, salons, beauty parlors, furniture, and jewelry shops will only be functional on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, while garment shops, readymade shops, shops selling shoes, dry cleaners, utensils, sports equipment, agriculture equipment, etc will function on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

According to officials, the Covid-19 situation in Bihar is alarming and has reached the stage of 'community spreading'. These guidelines are issued in an attempt to prevent overcrowding in public places, thus potentially reducing the number of covid positive cases every day.

In the last 24 hours (since Sunday), 7,487 fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported in Bihar and 41 people lost their lives. In Patna alone, 6 persons died in PMCH, 8 in NMCH, and one in Paras hospital. The health department of Bihar has conducted 83,361 tests on Monday.

(With IANS Inputs)

Also Read: Former Bihar Education Minister Mewalal Chaudhary passes away due to Covid 19

Latest India News