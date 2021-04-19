Former Bihar Education Minister Mewalal Chaudhary passes away due to Covid 19

Image Source : PTI JDU MLA and Former Education Minister Bihar Mewalal Chaudhary succumbed to Covid 19 on Monday morning

JD(U)'s Mewalal Chaudhary had tested positive for Covid 19 last week was undergoing treatment in Patna's Paras Hospital. He passed away this morning at 4 AM, party sources confirmed.

He was the Former Education Minister Bihar and was an MLA from Janata Dal (United). He was the sitting Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) of Bihar's Tarapur constituency.

He was removed as the Education Minister over corruption charges.

Meanwhile, the Bihar State government has also imposed some covid 19 restrictions like night curfew, and cancellation of exams in state-run schools and colleges. The state government has also decided that schools, colleges, and other educational institutions in Bihar will remain shut till May 15.

As an incentive, the Bihar government has decided to provide a bonus salary of one month to all healthcare workers in 2021.

