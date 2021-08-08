COVID-19: Night curfew to continue in Karnataka's Ballari, Vijayanagara

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bengaluru: A bird eye view of the city during Lockdown amid coronavirus second wave

With COVID-19 cases still being reported, the Karnataka government has decided to extend the night curfew in Ballari and Vijayanagara districts. As per the state government's notification, the night curfew will continue to be imposed from 9 pm to 5 am in the districts. Before this, the timings for the curfew were from 10PM to 5AM

Here are some directives from the notification:

Further, all social / political / sports / entertainment / academic / cultural / religious functions / other gatherings and large congregations will remain prohibited in districts at all hours.

Jathres, temple festivals, processions, and congregations not allowed.

Any persons found violating the measures in the two districts will be liable under the relevant provisions of section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. Legal action under Section 188 of the IPC and other legal provisions will be applicable against them.

Last Sunday, CM Basavaraj Bommai had taken stock of the COVID status of 8 districts in Karnataka. "I have reviewed the Covid status of 8 districts today. Last time second waves came from Kerala and Maharashtra. Now again the cases are becoming more in Kerala in the last few days. I have instructed to DCs to take care of it. And the testing unit has to be medical infrastructure has to be improved in these districts. vaccination has to be done," said Bommai.

