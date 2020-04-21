Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra revokes lockdown relaxations for Mumbai, Pune as 'people are not behaving responsibly'

Maharashtra government on Tuesday revoked lockdown relaxations and exemptions for Mumbai and Pune regions as 'people are not behaving responsibly'. The rest of the parts of the State will continue to have partial exemptions, stated a notification from Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office.

Maharashtra is among the worst-hit COVID-19 states with the total number of cases 5,218 as the state reported 522 new cases on Tuesday while the death toll has reached 251 as 19 more people lost their lives today. Mumbai recorded the highest number of active COVID-19 case. Asia's biggest Dharavi has been identified as the coronavirus hotspot.

In his announcement to extend the nationwide lockdown period, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that some districts or non-containment zones, with no new coronavirus cases, will be given relaxation or will be exempted from the lockdown guidelines from April 20 onwards after the review of experts and officials.

However, the rate at which coronavirus cases in Maharashtra are doubling has slowed down to 7 days from 5 days, Maharashtra Health Minister said earlier.

