Covid-19: Kerala sees yet another day of over 20,000 fresh cases

Covid continues to rage in Kerala as on Friday, the state saw another day of over 20,000 new cases.

A statement issued by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said 20,452 new cases were registered after 1,42,501 samples were sent for testing in the past 24 hours, and the daily Covid Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was 14.35 percent, the third successive day which saw it above 14 percent.

The day also saw 16,856 people getting cured, taking the total active cases to 1,80,000. There were another 114 Covid deaths, taking the death toll to 18,394.

Malappuram district again recorded over 3,000 cases, followed by Kozhikode with 2,426.

