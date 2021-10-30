Follow us on Image Source : PTI Covid-19: India's vaccination coverage crosses 106 crore doses

India's cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 106 crore on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry said. Almost 62 lakh (61,99,429) vaccine doses were administered on Saturday till 7 pm and this number is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, the ministry said.

The vaccination exercise is a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

Meanwhile, UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the state has become the first in the country to administer 13 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses and asked the people to get inoculated against the virus.

"Today UP has become the first state in the country to provide a protective cover of 13 crore doses of Covid vaccine. This historic achievement is dedicated to the guidance of respected Prime Minister, the commitment of Corona warriors and disciplined public cooperation," the CM said in a tweet in Hindi.

