India reports 3,962 new COVID cases, 26 deaths in last 24 hours

Highlights
- India recorded 3,962 new cases of the novel coronavirus.
- India saw a total of 2,697 discharges in the last 24 hours.
- The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 22,416.
India recorded 3,962 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 26 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (June 4), the country saw a total of 2,697 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.74 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,26,25,454.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 22,416, the health ministry data showed today. The active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,677. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 85,22,09,788 samples have been tested up to June 3 for COVID-19. Of these 4,45,814 samples were tested on Friday.
Maharashtra COVID tally:
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Friday recorded 1,134 new coronavirus infections, the highest daily rise in cases since February 24, and three deaths, the state health department said. The tally of active cases rose 12 per cent and crossed the 5,000 mark, it added.
The caseload in the state rose to 78,90,346, and death toll reached 1,47,864. The daily rise was the highest after 1,182 cases recorded on February 24, and was a sizable jump from the 1,045 cases (besides one death) recorded on Thursday, an official said.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|3
|1
|9915
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|58
|9
|2305168
|5
|14731
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3
|1
|64209
|1
|296
|4
|Assam
|10
|3
|716237
|7986
|5
|Bihar
|42
|818490
|6
|12256
|6
|Chandigarh
|122
|3
|91194
|23
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|62
|2
|1138380
|6
|14034
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11437
|4
|9
|Delhi
|1490
|77
|1879935
|448
|26212
|2
|2
|10
|Goa
|185
|36
|241879
|11
|3832
|11
|Gujarat
|254
|25
|1214094
|25
|10944
|12
|Haryana
|860
|4
|991635
|184
|10621
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|55
|6
|280888
|7
|4136
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|56
|449454
|7
|4752
|15
|Jharkhand
|39
|11
|430001
|5319
|16
|Karnataka
|2204
|203
|3910266
|94
|40107
|17
|Kerala***
|6990
|734
|6482880
|630
|69753
|6
|6
|18
|Ladakh
|8
|1
|28033
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11350
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|254
|24
|1031653
|49
|10736
|21
|Maharashtra
|4559
|527
|7736792
|517
|147861
|1
|1
|22
|Manipur
|10
|1
|135111
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|3
|1
|92230
|1
|1593
|24
|Mizoram
|126
|2
|227548
|18
|698
|25
|Nagaland
|0
|1
|34736
|761
|1
|1
|26
|Odisha
|134
|11
|1279205
|9126
|27
|Puducherry
|29
|4
|163883
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|132
|8
|742507
|13
|17752
|29
|Rajasthan
|513
|2
|1275819
|62
|9557
|30
|Sikkim
|0
|38713
|452
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|711
|82
|3417022
|63
|38025
|32
|Telangana
|521
|40
|788787
|27
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|0
|99964
|923
|34
|Uttarakhand
|481
|9
|429747
|8
|7693
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|888
|38
|2055673
|119
|23520
|36
|West Bengal
|375
|18
|1997922
|39
|21204
|Total#
|21177
|1668
|42622757
|2363
|524651
|-10
|6
|10
|***Kerala: 0 Death in last 24 Hrs; 1 Death declared in the last 24 hours but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 19 Deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filed)
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR