  Uttar Pradesh: 36 arrested, 3 FIRs registered in Kanpur violence
India reports 3,962 new COVID cases, 26 deaths in last 24 hours

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 22,416, the health ministry data showed today. The active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 04, 2022 9:42 IST
Image Source : PTI

Jammu: A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 testing amid a surge in coronavirus cases, in Jammu, Saturday, May 7, 2022. 

Highlights

  • India recorded 3,962 new cases of the novel coronavirus.
  • India saw a total of 2,697 discharges in the last 24 hours.
  • The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 22,416.

India recorded 3,962 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 26 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (June 4), the country saw a total of 2,697 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.74 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,26,25,454.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 22,416, the health ministry data showed today. The active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,677. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 85,22,09,788 samples have been tested up to June 3 for COVID-19. Of these 4,45,814 samples were tested on Friday.

Maharashtra COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Friday recorded 1,134 new coronavirus infections, the highest daily rise in cases since February 24, and three deaths, the state health department said. The tally of active cases rose 12 per cent and crossed the 5,000 mark, it added.

The caseload in the state rose to 78,90,346, and death toll reached 1,47,864. The daily rise was the highest after 1,182 cases recorded on February 24, and was a sizable jump from the 1,045 cases (besides one death) recorded on Thursday, an official said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3 9915   129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 58 2305168 14731      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 3 64209 296      
4 Assam 10 716237   7986      
5 Bihar 42   818490 12256      
6 Chandigarh 122 91194 23  1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 62 1138380 14034      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11437   4      
9 Delhi 1490 77  1879935 448  26212   2
10 Goa 185 36  241879 11  3832      
11 Gujarat 254 25  1214094 25  10944      
12 Haryana 860 991635 184  10621      
13 Himachal Pradesh 55 280888 4136      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 56   449454 4752      
15 Jharkhand 39 11  430001   5319      
16 Karnataka 2204 203  3910266 94  40107      
17 Kerala*** 6990 734  6482880 630  69753   6 6
18 Ladakh 8 28033   228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 254 24  1031653 49  10736      
21 Maharashtra 4559 527  7736792 517  147861   1
22 Manipur 10 135111   2120      
23 Meghalaya 3 92230 1593      
24 Mizoram 126 227548 18  698      
25 Nagaland 0 34736   761   1
26 Odisha 134 11  1279205   9126      
27 Puducherry 29 163883   1962      
28 Punjab 132 742507 13  17752      
29 Rajasthan 513 1275819 62  9557      
30 Sikkim 0   38713   452      
31 Tamil Nadu 711 82  3417022 63  38025      
32 Telangana 521 40  788787 27  4111      
33 Tripura 0   99964   923      
34 Uttarakhand 481 429747 7693      
35 Uttar Pradesh 888 38  2055673 119  23520      
36 West Bengal 375 18  1997922 39  21204      
Total# 21177 1668  42622757 2363  524651 -10  6 10
***Kerala: 0 Death in last 24 Hrs; 1 Death declared in the last 24 hours but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 19 Deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filed)
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

