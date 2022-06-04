India reports 3,962 new COVID cases, 26 deaths in last 24 hours

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jammu: A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 testing amid a surge in coronavirus cases, in Jammu, Saturday, May 7, 2022.

Highlights India recorded 3,962 new cases of the novel coronavirus.

India saw a total of 2,697 discharges in the last 24 hours.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 22,416.

India recorded 3,962 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 26 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (June 4), the country saw a total of 2,697 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.74 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,26,25,454.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 22,416, the health ministry data showed today. The active cases comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,24,677. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 85,22,09,788 samples have been tested up to June 3 for COVID-19. Of these 4,45,814 samples were tested on Friday.

Maharashtra COVID tally:

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Friday recorded 1,134 new coronavirus infections, the highest daily rise in cases since February 24, and three deaths, the state health department said. The tally of active cases rose 12 per cent and crossed the 5,000 mark, it added.

The caseload in the state rose to 78,90,346, and death toll reached 1,47,864. The daily rise was the highest after 1,182 cases recorded on February 24, and was a sizable jump from the 1,045 cases (besides one death) recorded on Thursday, an official said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 3 1 9915 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 58 9 2305168 5 14731 3 Arunachal Pradesh 3 1 64209 1 296 4 Assam 10 3 716237 7986 5 Bihar 42 818490 6 12256 6 Chandigarh 122 3 91194 23 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 62 2 1138380 6 14034 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4 9 Delhi 1490 77 1879935 448 26212 2 2 10 Goa 185 36 241879 11 3832 11 Gujarat 254 25 1214094 25 10944 12 Haryana 860 4 991635 184 10621 13 Himachal Pradesh 55 6 280888 7 4136 14 Jammu and Kashmir 56 449454 7 4752 15 Jharkhand 39 11 430001 5319 16 Karnataka 2204 203 3910266 94 40107 17 Kerala*** 6990 734 6482880 630 69753 6 6 18 Ladakh 8 1 28033 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 254 24 1031653 49 10736 21 Maharashtra 4559 527 7736792 517 147861 1 1 22 Manipur 10 1 135111 2120 23 Meghalaya 3 1 92230 1 1593 24 Mizoram 126 2 227548 18 698 25 Nagaland 0 1 34736 761 1 1 26 Odisha 134 11 1279205 9126 27 Puducherry 29 4 163883 1962 28 Punjab 132 8 742507 13 17752 29 Rajasthan 513 2 1275819 62 9557 30 Sikkim 0 38713 452 31 Tamil Nadu 711 82 3417022 63 38025 32 Telangana 521 40 788787 27 4111 33 Tripura 0 99964 923 34 Uttarakhand 481 9 429747 8 7693 35 Uttar Pradesh 888 38 2055673 119 23520 36 West Bengal 375 18 1997922 39 21204 Total# 21177 1668 42622757 2363 524651 -10 6 10 ***Kerala: 0 Death in last 24 Hrs; 1 Death declared in the last 24 hours but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 19 Deaths declared as per appeal G.O(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD(appeal cases filed) *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

