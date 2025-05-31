COVID-19 in India: Active coronavirus cases rise to over 2,700, reports Health Ministry COVID-19 in India: In the health advisory, govt urged people not to use antibiotics unless there is clear evidence of a bacterial infection and to seek immediate medical advice if they experience difficulty breathing, their oxygen level drops to 93 per cent or below.

New Delhi:

As per the Union Health Ministry, India's Covid-19 tally has reached 2,710 active cases, with 1,170 patients discharged. According to the Health Ministry, Kerala leads with 1,147 active cases, and reconciliation of mortality figures is ongoing. Bihar is awaiting daily Covid-19 updates.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation, emphasising the need for vigilance. On Friday, Union Minister of State for Health and AYUSH (Independent Charge), Prataprao Jadhav, assured that the Centre is fully prepared to handle any situation that may arise.

"Both our Central Health Department and the AYUSH Ministry are fully alert and closely monitoring the situation across all states. We have spoken with the respective Health and AYUSH Secretaries, as well as other concerned ministers," Jadhav told media.

He added that the infrastructure developed during the earlier Covid-19 waves has been reviewed and that preparations are underway to deal with any eventuality."We've reviewed the infrastructure built during the earlier Covid waves, such as oxygen plants and ICU beds, and have already begun preparations. Our health systems are well-equipped and ready to handle any situation that may arise in response to Covid," he said.

84 new cases reported in Maharashtra

- Maharashtra reported 84 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of cases recorded since January 2025 to 681, according to the state’s public health department. Officials emphasised that most of the newly infected individuals are exhibiting only mild symptoms and there is no cause for alarm. Mumbai accounted for the highest number of new infections with 32 cases, followed by 19 in Pune Municipal Corporation limits.

Other cases were distributed across:

The number of active cases in the state currently stands at 467. Mumbai alone has reported 411 cases since the beginning of the year. A total of 10,324 COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in 2025, with 681 returning positive results. The health department has reassured the public that adequate testing and treatment facilities are in place, and there is no need for panic.