COVID-19: Health ministry issues advisory amid rise in cases, urges public not to panic COVID-19 cases in India: The health ministry highlighted that a robust national surveillance system is in place through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)’s sentinel surveillance network

New Delhi:

The Union Health Ministry has issued an advisory following a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases across several Indian states, urging citizens not to panic but remain vigilant. According to the ministry, most of the reported cases are mild and under home care, and there is no indication of increased severity or transmissibility of the currently circulating variants.

The ministry highlighted that a robust national surveillance system is in place through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)’s sentinel surveillance network, which continues to monitor respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19.

COVID-19 advisory by government

"Some Covid-19 cases have been reported mainly from States like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka etc. It may be noted that there is a robust pan-India system for surveillance of respiratory illnesses including Covid-19 through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and ICMR’s pan India respiratory virus sentinel surveillance network. It is observed that most of these cases are mild and under home care," the advisory said.

"It may also be mentioned that there have been some media reports regarding an increase in COVID-19 cases in Singapore, Hong Kong and other countries in the recent past. It has been ascertained from the respective National IHR focal points that there is no indication that the circulating variants are more transmissible or cause more severe disease compared to the previously circulating variants," it added.

States such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Delhi have seen the majority of recent infections. Kerala alone has reported over 270 new cases this month, while Maharashtra recorded 106 since January. Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Delhi have also seen a rise in numbers, although most patients are experiencing mild symptoms such as fever, sore throat, and fatigue, and are recovering at home within a few days.

Cases reported in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi and the NCR region are also on alert. Noida confirmed its first case in the ongoing wave, a 55-year-old woman who tested positive after returning from a train journey. Ghaziabad has reported four infections, including one hospitalisation.

In Karnataka, 35 cases were confirmed on 24 May. State Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao assured the public that the situation is under control, with no need for alarm. The state has advised hospitals to ensure sufficient beds, oxygen, and medicine supplies.

India has also detected isolated cases of two new subvariants: NB.1.8.1 in Tamil Nadu and LF.7 in Gujarat. These variants, also circulating in regions like Singapore and Hong Kong, have not shown signs of causing more severe disease than previously seen variants. The World Health Organization currently classifies them as "Variants Under Monitoring".

The predominant variant in the country remains JN.1, making up over half of all sequenced cases, followed by BA.2 and other Omicron sublineages.

In light of the developments, the health ministry urges people to maintain basic precautions, especially in crowded places and healthcare settings. In Kerala, masks have once again been made mandatory in hospitals. People with respiratory symptoms are being advised to wear masks and limit social contact.

Public health experts suggest continuing use of preventive tools such as N95 masks, hand sanitisers, and self-test kits.