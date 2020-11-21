Image Source : PTI COVID-19: Delhi records 111 deaths, 5,879 fresh cases

Delhi recorded 5,879 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday and a positivity rate of 12.90 per cent, while 111 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 8,270, authorities said. These fresh cases came out of the 45,562 tests conducted on Friday, including 21,845 RT-PCR tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

On Friday, authorities had said 23,507 RT-PCR tests, the highest till date, were conducted a day before. The highest single-day spike till date here -- 8,593 cases -- was recorded on November 11 when 85 fatalities were recorded. As many as 111 fatalities were recorded on Saturday, pushing the toll in the national capital to 8,270. This is the fourth time in the last 10 days that the daily number of deaths has crossed the 100-mark.

Authorities reported 118 deaths on Friday, 131 on November 18, the highest till date, and 104 fatalities on November 12. The active cases tally on Saturday stood at 39,741 as compared to 40,936 on Friday. The bulletin said that the total number of cases has climbed to 5,23,117 of which 4,75,103 have recovered. The number of containment zones in Delhi rose to 4,633 on Saturday from 4,560 on Friday.

A government official said over 400 ICU beds have been added in hospitals run by the Centre and the Delhi government in the city over the last five days amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

On Friday, Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said the gradual reduction in the number of new COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate is a "clear indicator" that the spread of the virus is decreasing in the national capital. "The positivity rate was 15.26 per cent on November 7. It is less than 11 per cent now. The maximum number of cases (8,593) were reported on November 10," he had said.

