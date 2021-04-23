Image Source : ANI This is on you: Rahul Gandhi slams govt over 'oxygen shortage, lack of ICU beds'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the central government over the shortage of oxygen and lack of ICU beds amid rising coronavirus cases. The Congress has been attacking the government over its management of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

"Corona can cause a fall in oxygen level but it's Oxygen Shortage & lack of ICU beds which is causing many deaths. GOI, this is on you," Gandhi said in a tweet.

He had also hit out at the Centre for its 'anti-people policies' earlier.

"...The crisis in India is not just corona, but the anti-people policies of the Central government. Not false celebrations and hollow speeches, give the country a solution!" he tweeted.

The country is in the middle of a lethal second COVID-19 wave, with many parts, facing acute oxygen shortage. This is the second consecutive day that the country has reported over 3 lakh cases.

According to the Health Ministry, India recorded a single-day rise of 3,32,730 COVID-19 infections and 2,263 fatalities, pushing the tally of cases to 1,62,63,695 and death toll to 1,86,920.

