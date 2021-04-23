Image Source : PTI Delhi: Max hospital in Saket halts admissions due to oxygen shortage

Max Healthcare Hospital chain on Friday said that it has stopped new admissions of patients in all its hospitals in Delhi-NCR until oxygen supplies stabilized, amid oxygen crisis across the country, including the national capital. The group has at least six hospitals in the region and a total of over 1,000 beds.

"We regret to inform that we are suspending any new patient admissions in all our hospitals in Delhi NCR till oxygen supplies stabilize," said Max hospital in a statement on Twitter.

Earlier, the hospital chain had in tweets flagged an emergency situation with "over 700 patients" admitted.

"SOS - Less than an hour's Oxygen supplies at Max Smart Hospital & Max Hospital Saket. Awaiting promised fresh supplies from INOX since 1 am. Over 700 patients admitted, need immediate assistance," tweeted Max Healthcare tagging the Prime Minister's Office, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal among others.

An hour after that tweet, the hospital posed an update: "We have received emergency supplies at Max Saket and Max Smart which will last another two hours. We are still awaiting more supplies."

