India reports 36,083 new COVID cases, 493 deaths in 24 hours

India recorded 36,083 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 493 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, the country saw a total of 37,927 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.46 percent and total recoveries to 3,13,76,015.
According to the government release, over 73 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 3,85,336, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,31,225. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 49,36,24,440 samples have been tested up to August 14 for COVID-19. Of these 19,23,863 samples were tested on Saturday.
The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 54.38 crore, the Union health ministry said.
Total vaccination in India now stands at 54,38,46,290. The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced in India from June 21.
Meanwhile, Kerala reported 21,445 fresh COVID cases on Thursday pushing the total infection caseload to 36,31,638, with the number of people succumbing to the virus rising to 18,280 with 160 more deaths.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|2
|2
|7417
|2
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|18210
|556
|1960350
|2075
|13631
|16
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2127
|162
|48921
|323
|252
|4
|Assam
|9776
|225
|564230
|969
|5482
|11
|5
|Bihar
|251
|13
|715555
|52
|9649
|6
|Chandigarh
|44
|2
|61173
|2
|811
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|1361
|62
|988790
|144
|13546
|1
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|3
|1
|10648
|1
|4
|9
|Delhi
|478
|10
|1411491
|39
|25069
|1
|10
|Goa
|925
|32
|168338
|120
|3168
|11
|Gujarat
|185
|7
|814903
|18
|10078
|12
|Haryana
|654
|10
|759875
|23
|9657
|1
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|2835
|87
|203581
|196
|3545
|1
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1303
|21
|317627
|156
|4395
|15
|Jharkhand
|217
|6
|342210
|34
|5131
|16
|Karnataka
|22724
|5
|2868351
|1612
|36958
|25
|17
|Kerala
|180764
|242
|3472278
|19104
|18499
|105
|18
|Ladakh
|80
|7
|20158
|2
|207
|19
|Lakshadweep
|41
|2
|10193
|5
|51
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|111
|8
|781398
|8
|10514
|21
|Maharashtra
|66731
|256
|6186223
|5352
|134909
|179
|22
|Manipur
|6528
|143
|99440
|573
|1700
|9
|23
|Meghalaya
|3931
|582
|66237
|918
|1220
|7
|24
|Mizoram
|10656
|483
|37626
|947
|180
|3
|25
|Nagaland
|1278
|68
|27222
|126
|597
|3
|26
|Odisha
|9487
|132
|977197
|1198
|6823
|66
|27
|Puducherry
|936
|8
|119463
|108
|1804
|1
|28
|Punjab
|572
|4
|582984
|40
|16340
|6
|29
|Rajasthan
|208
|3
|944763
|11
|8954
|30
|Sikkim
|2256
|89
|25937
|217
|361
|1
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|20427
|16
|2531962
|1866
|34496
|34
|32
|Telangana
|7606
|206
|640688
|623
|3841
|3
|33
|Tripura
|1710
|115
|78769
|253
|780
|4
|34
|Uttarakhand
|395
|6
|334807
|25
|7370
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|446
|23
|1685689
|64
|22783
|1
|36
|West Bengal
|10078
|31
|1509521
|721
|18291
|15
|Total#
|385336
|2337
|31376015
|37927
|431225
|493
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR