India reports 36,083 new COVID cases, 493 deaths in 24 hours

According to the government release, over 73 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

New Delhi Published on: August 15, 2021 9:56 IST
Noida: A medic administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at a District Hospital

India recorded 36,083 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 493 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, the country saw a total of 37,927 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.46 percent and total recoveries to 3,13,76,015.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 3,85,336, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,31,225. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020. 

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 49,36,24,440 samples have been tested up to August 14 for COVID-19. Of these 19,23,863 samples were tested on Saturday.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 54.38 crore, the Union health ministry said. 

Total vaccination in India now stands at 54,38,46,290. The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced in India from June 21.

Meanwhile, Kerala reported 21,445 fresh COVID cases on Thursday pushing the total infection caseload to 36,31,638, with the number of people succumbing to the virus rising to 18,280 with 160 more deaths.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 2 7417 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 18210 556  1960350 2075  13631 16 
3 Arunachal Pradesh 2127 162  48921 323  252  
4 Assam 9776 225  564230 969  5482 11 
5 Bihar 251 13  715555 52  9649  
6 Chandigarh 44 61173 811  
7 Chhattisgarh 1361 62  988790 144  13546
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 3 10648 4  
9 Delhi 478 10  1411491 39  25069
10 Goa 925 32  168338 120  3168  
11 Gujarat 185 814903 18  10078  
12 Haryana 654 10  759875 23  9657
13 Himachal Pradesh 2835 87  203581 196  3545
14 Jammu and Kashmir 1303 21  317627 156  4395  
15 Jharkhand 217 342210 34  5131  
16 Karnataka 22724 2868351 1612  36958 25 
17 Kerala 180764 242  3472278 19104  18499 105 
18 Ladakh 80 20158 207  
19 Lakshadweep 41 10193 51  
20 Madhya Pradesh 111 781398 10514  
21 Maharashtra 66731 256  6186223 5352  134909 179 
22 Manipur 6528 143  99440 573  1700
23 Meghalaya 3931 582  66237 918  1220
24 Mizoram 10656 483  37626 947  180
25 Nagaland 1278 68  27222 126  597
26 Odisha 9487 132  977197 1198  6823 66 
27 Puducherry 936 119463 108  1804
28 Punjab 572 582984 40  16340
29 Rajasthan 208 944763 11  8954  
30 Sikkim 2256 89  25937 217  361
31 Tamil Nadu 20427 16  2531962 1866  34496 34 
32 Telangana 7606 206  640688 623  3841
33 Tripura 1710 115  78769 253  780
34 Uttarakhand 395 334807 25  7370  
35 Uttar Pradesh 446 23  1685689 64  22783
36 West Bengal 10078 31  1509521 721  18291 15 
Total# 385336 2337  31376015 37927  431225 493 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

