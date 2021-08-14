COVID: Delhi reports 50 new cases, one death

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The case tally in the national capital stands at 14,37,038, while the positivity rate stood at 0.07 per cent.

Delhi recorded 50 new coronavirus cases on Saturday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 14.37 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 25,069. One fatality has been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

On Saturday, one death and 50 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent were recorded. On Friday, Delhi had logged 50 cases and zero deaths, with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent. .

On Thursday, the city had registered 49 cases and zero fatality, while the positivity rate stood at 0.07 per cent. On Wednesday, the city recorded 37 cases an zero death, while the positivity rate stood at 0.06 per cent.

