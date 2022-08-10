Wednesday, August 10, 2022
     
Covid 19: India reports 16,047 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases down to 1,28,261

Covid 19 cases: A decrease of 3,546 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.29 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: August 10, 2022 9:22 IST
Image Source : PTI Covid 19: India reports 16,047 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases down to 1,28,261

Highlights

  • India recorded 12,751 new Covid 19 cases and 54 deaths due to the infection.
  • The total recovery rate reached around 98.52 per cent and total recoveries data reached 4,35,35,610.
  • The total active cases of COVID-19 in India decreased to 1,28,261.

Covid 19 cases: India recorded 12,751 new Covid 19 cases and 54 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (August 10), the total recovery rate reached around 98.52 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,35,35,610.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India decreased to 1,28,261, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,31,807.

Active cases:

A decrease of 3,546 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.29 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.  The total death toll in the country is now at 5,26,826. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020. The daily positivity rate on August 9 was recorded at 4.94 per cent, and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 4.90 per cent.

Delhi Covid cases:

Delhi has reported 1,372 new Covid infections and six deaths as the case positivity rate rose to 17.85 per cent, the highest since January 21, according to health department data. The figures pertain to August 7 (Sunday) as the government did not release the daily health bulletin on Monday. On January 21, the positivity rate stood at 18.04 per cent. The new cases came out of 7,686 COVID-19 tests, the health department bulletin stated.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative
Death During Day
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 37 10338 129  
2 Andhra Pradesh 1391 62  2317812 288  14733  
3 Arunachal Pradesh 251 44  65746 91  296  
4 Assam 3754 252  730330 817  8022  
5 Bihar 997 27  831848 160  12285  
6 Chandigarh 768 95600 101  1171  
7 Chhattisgarh 2926 356  1152778 609  14083
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 22 11531 4  
9 Delhi 8506 1022  1938545 1466  26343
10 Goa* 1057 11  248424 163  3855  
11 Gujarat 5729 133  1245890 810  10981
12 Haryana 4538 60  1022528 981  10651
13 Himachal Pradesh 4338 581  297225 938  4180
14 Jammu and Kashmir 5146 101  460905 525  4776  
15 Jharkhand 776 61  434982 137  5329
16 Karnataka 10790 462  3971759 2068  40165
17 Kerala*** 9696 483  6651375 1374  70588  
18 Ladakh 111 28688 13  228  
19 Lakshadweep 0   11363   52  
20 Madhya Pradesh 1297 52  1039500 164  10762  
21 Maharashtra 11889 79  7902480 1854  148150
22 Manipur 233 11  137037 42  2138  
23 Meghalaya 676 10  93690 62  1611  
24 Mizoram 1174 40  232633 172  715
25 Nagaland 53 35020 773
26 Odisha 4614 1237  1306249 1722  9151
27 Puducherry 632 169157 113  1967  
28 Punjab** 12824 395  747101   17839
29 Rajasthan 4142 329  1284662 251  9590  
30 Sikkim 417 59  41919 85  476
31 Tamil Nadu 8911 497  3507667 1438  38033  
32 Telangana 5107 560  817560 1054  4111  
33 Tripura 521 132  105979 148  935  
34 Uttarakhand 2351 27  435273 264  7721
35 Uttar Pradesh 5633 193  2080417 747  23578
36 West Bengal 6954 348  2071599 868  21405
Total# 128261 3546  43535610 19539  526826 48 
***Kerala: Additionally, 06 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines)
**Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.
*Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.

