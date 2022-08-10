Follow us on Image Source : PTI Covid 19: India reports 16,047 fresh cases in last 24 hours, active cases down to 1,28,261

The total recovery rate reached around 98.52 per cent and total recoveries data reached 4,35,35,610.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India decreased to 1,28,261.

Covid 19 cases: India recorded 12,751 new Covid 19 cases and 54 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday (August 10), the total recovery rate reached around 98.52 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,35,35,610.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India decreased to 1,28,261, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,31,807.

Active cases:

A decrease of 3,546 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.29 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. The total death toll in the country is now at 5,26,826. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020. The daily positivity rate on August 9 was recorded at 4.94 per cent, and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 4.90 per cent.

Delhi Covid cases:

Delhi has reported 1,372 new Covid infections and six deaths as the case positivity rate rose to 17.85 per cent, the highest since January 21, according to health department data. The figures pertain to August 7 (Sunday) as the government did not release the daily health bulletin on Monday. On January 21, the positivity rate stood at 18.04 per cent. The new cases came out of 7,686 COVID-19 tests, the health department bulletin stated.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Death During Day 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 37 3 10338 5 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 1391 62 2317812 288 14733 3 Arunachal Pradesh 251 44 65746 91 296 4 Assam 3754 252 730330 817 8022 5 Bihar 997 27 831848 160 12285 6 Chandigarh 768 4 95600 101 1171 7 Chhattisgarh 2926 356 1152778 609 14083 2 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 22 1 11531 1 4 9 Delhi 8506 1022 1938545 1466 26343 7 10 Goa* 1057 11 248424 163 3855 11 Gujarat 5729 133 1245890 810 10981 1 12 Haryana 4538 60 1022528 981 10651 1 13 Himachal Pradesh 4338 581 297225 938 4180 3 14 Jammu and Kashmir 5146 101 460905 525 4776 15 Jharkhand 776 61 434982 137 5329 1 16 Karnataka 10790 462 3971759 2068 40165 2 17 Kerala*** 9696 483 6651375 1374 70588 18 Ladakh 111 7 28688 13 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11363 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 1297 52 1039500 164 10762 21 Maharashtra 11889 79 7902480 1854 148150 7 22 Manipur 233 11 137037 42 2138 23 Meghalaya 676 10 93690 62 1611 24 Mizoram 1174 40 232633 172 715 3 25 Nagaland 53 1 35020 8 773 1 26 Odisha 4614 1237 1306249 1722 9151 2 27 Puducherry 632 8 169157 113 1967 28 Punjab** 12824 395 747101 17839 7 29 Rajasthan 4142 329 1284662 251 9590 30 Sikkim 417 59 41919 85 476 2 31 Tamil Nadu 8911 497 3507667 1438 38033 32 Telangana 5107 560 817560 1054 4111 33 Tripura 521 132 105979 148 935 34 Uttarakhand 2351 27 435273 264 7721 2 35 Uttar Pradesh 5633 193 2080417 747 23578 2 36 West Bengal 6954 348 2071599 868 21405 5 Total# 128261 3546 43535610 19539 526826 48 ***Kerala: Additionally, 06 deaths are reconciled by State (as per ICMR guidelines) **Punjab: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited. *Goa: Death reconciliation is being carried out by the State. Further details are awaited.

