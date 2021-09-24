India logs 31,382 fresh Covid-19 cases, 3,00,162 active cases lowest since March 2020

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai: Passengers queue up for Covid-19 testing after arriving at a railway platform on a long distance train at Dadar railway station

India recorded 31,382 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 318 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday, the country saw a total of 32,542 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.77 per cent and total recoveries to 3,28,48,273.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India slightly dipped to 3,00,162, the health ministry data showed. Active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently, at 0.89%. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 55,99,32,709 samples have been tested up to September 23rd for COVID-19. Of these 15,65,696 samples were tested on Thursday.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 20 7466 129 Andhra Pradesh 13796 2014180 14097 Arunachal Pradesh 442 53526 273 Assam 4880 588574 5817 Bihar 60 716199 9659 Chandigarh 44 64338 819 Chhattisgarh 300 991283 13563 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 10666 4 Delhi 411 1413090 25085 Goa 950 171545 3297 Gujarat 133 815556 10082 Haryana 332 760629 9809 Himachal Pradesh 1823 212133 3659 Jammu and Kashmir 1536 322463 4419 Jharkhand 63 342950 5133 Karnataka 13650 2918890 37668 Kerala 161596 4373966 24039 Ladakh 148 20395 207 Lakshadweep 10 10300 51 Madhya Pradesh 90 781815 10517 Maharashtra 43544 6349029 138664 Manipur 2214 114991 1836 Meghalaya 1868 76730 1385 Mizoram 15638 68199 272 Nagaland 459 29873 658 Odisha 5129 1008671 8150 Puducherry 945 122956 1834 Punjab 324 584576 16501 Rajasthan 98 945230 8954 Sikkim 642 30051 381 Tamil Nadu 17027 2597943 35400 Telangana 4946 655310 3908 Tripura 346 82825 810 Uttarakhand 256 335781 7391 Uttar Pradesh 196 1686624 22888 West Bengal 7724 1536978 18691 Total# 301640 32815731 446050 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

