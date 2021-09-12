India logs 28,591 fresh Covid-19 cases, 338 deaths in last 24 hours

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mumbai: People stand in queues to receive a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre

India recorded 28,591 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 338 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, the country saw a total of 34,848 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.51 per cent and total recoveries to 3,24,09,035.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India slightly dipped to 3,84,921, the ministry data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,42,655. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Of the total samples tested, 15,30,125 samples were tested on Sunday. India’s cumulative vaccination coverage stood at 73,82,07,378, while 72, 86,883 vaccine doses were administered on September 11th alone.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 8 7443 129 Andhra Pradesh 15157 1999651 13987 Arunachal Pradesh 561 52879 270 Assam 5913 583193 5740 Bihar 76 716086 9658 Chandigarh 28 64305 816 Chhattisgarh 379 990907 13558 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 7 10659 4 Delhi 412 1412716 25083 Goa 775 170808 3216 Gujarat 162 815356 10082 Haryana 531 760423 9686 Himachal Pradesh 1620 210349 3635 Jammu and Kashmir 1301 321086 4412 Jharkhand 128 342801 5133 Karnataka 16699 2906746 37487 Kerala 232352 4100355 22484 Ladakh 34 20360 207 Lakshadweep 3 10297 51 Madhya Pradesh 136 781674 10517 Maharashtra*** 51285 6308491 138096 Manipur 2847 112243 1809 Meghalaya 1913 74750 1352 Mizoram 12429 58175 236 Nagaland 639 29319 636 Odisha 6367 1001254 8092 Puducherry 914 121940 1821 Punjab 319 584237 16453 Rajasthan 89 945141 8954 Sikkim 863 29325 377 Tamil Nadu 16399 2580686 35146 Telangana 5324 652085 3893 Tripura 544 82248 805 Uttarakhand 320 335502 7389 Uttar Pradesh 184 1686468 22874 West Bengal 8203 1529387 18567 Total# 384921 32409345 442655 ***Maharashtra has reconciled the data leading to a decrease in total number of cases and discharges as compared to yesterday. Accordingly, as per the usual practice, yesterday's data is given w.r.t. cases and discharges. *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

