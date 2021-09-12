India logs 28,591 fresh Covid-19 cases, 338 deaths in last 24 hours

India recorded 28,591 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 338 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, the country saw a total of 34,848 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.51 per cent and total recoveries to 3,24,09,035.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India slightly dipped to 3,84,921, the ministry data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,42,655. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
Of the total samples tested, 15,30,125 samples were tested on Sunday. India’s cumulative vaccination coverage stood at 73,82,07,378, while 72, 86,883 vaccine doses were administered on September 11th alone.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|8
|7443
|129
|Andhra Pradesh
|15157
|1999651
|13987
|Arunachal Pradesh
|561
|52879
|270
|Assam
|5913
|583193
|5740
|Bihar
|76
|716086
|9658
|Chandigarh
|28
|64305
|816
|Chhattisgarh
|379
|990907
|13558
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|7
|10659
|4
|Delhi
|412
|1412716
|25083
|Goa
|775
|170808
|3216
|Gujarat
|162
|815356
|10082
|Haryana
|531
|760423
|9686
|Himachal Pradesh
|1620
|210349
|3635
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1301
|321086
|4412
|Jharkhand
|128
|342801
|5133
|Karnataka
|16699
|2906746
|37487
|Kerala
|232352
|4100355
|22484
|Ladakh
|34
|20360
|207
|Lakshadweep
|3
|10297
|51
|Madhya Pradesh
|136
|781674
|10517
|Maharashtra***
|51285
|6308491
|138096
|Manipur
|2847
|112243
|1809
|Meghalaya
|1913
|74750
|1352
|Mizoram
|12429
|58175
|236
|Nagaland
|639
|29319
|636
|Odisha
|6367
|1001254
|8092
|Puducherry
|914
|121940
|1821
|Punjab
|319
|584237
|16453
|Rajasthan
|89
|945141
|8954
|Sikkim
|863
|29325
|377
|Tamil Nadu
|16399
|2580686
|35146
|Telangana
|5324
|652085
|3893
|Tripura
|544
|82248
|805
|Uttarakhand
|320
|335502
|7389
|Uttar Pradesh
|184
|1686468
|22874
|West Bengal
|8203
|1529387
|18567
|Total#
|384921
|32409345
|442655
|***Maharashtra has reconciled the data leading to a decrease in total number of cases and discharges as compared to yesterday. Accordingly, as per the usual practice, yesterday's data is given w.r.t. cases and discharges.
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR