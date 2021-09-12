India logs 28,591 fresh Covid-19 cases, 338 deaths in last 24 hours

Sunday, September 12, 2021
     
According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, the country saw a total of 34,848 discharges in the last 24 hours.

New Delhi Published on: September 12, 2021 9:25 IST
Image Source : PTI

Mumbai: People stand in queues to receive a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre

India recorded 28,591 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 338 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, the country saw a total of 34,848 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.51 per cent and total recoveries to 3,24,09,035.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India slightly dipped to 3,84,921, the ministry data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 4,42,655. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Of the total samples tested, 15,30,125 samples were tested on Sunday. India’s cumulative vaccination coverage stood at 73,82,07,378, while 72, 86,883 vaccine doses were administered on September 11th alone.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Cumulative Cumulative
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 8 7443 129
Andhra Pradesh 15157 1999651 13987
Arunachal Pradesh 561 52879 270
Assam 5913 583193 5740
Bihar 76 716086 9658
Chandigarh 28 64305 816
Chhattisgarh 379 990907 13558
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 7 10659 4
Delhi 412 1412716 25083
Goa 775 170808 3216
Gujarat 162 815356 10082
Haryana 531 760423 9686
Himachal Pradesh 1620 210349 3635
Jammu and Kashmir 1301 321086 4412
Jharkhand 128 342801 5133
Karnataka 16699 2906746 37487
Kerala 232352 4100355 22484
Ladakh 34 20360 207
Lakshadweep 3 10297 51
Madhya Pradesh 136 781674 10517
Maharashtra*** 51285 6308491 138096
Manipur 2847 112243 1809
Meghalaya 1913 74750 1352
Mizoram 12429 58175 236
Nagaland 639 29319 636
Odisha 6367 1001254 8092
Puducherry 914 121940 1821
Punjab 319 584237 16453
Rajasthan 89 945141 8954
Sikkim 863 29325 377
Tamil Nadu 16399 2580686 35146
Telangana 5324 652085 3893
Tripura 544 82248 805
Uttarakhand 320 335502 7389
Uttar Pradesh 184 1686468 22874
West Bengal 8203 1529387 18567
Total# 384921 32409345 442655
***Maharashtra has reconciled the data leading to a decrease in total number of cases and discharges as compared to yesterday. Accordingly, as per the usual practice, yesterday's data is given w.r.t. cases and discharges.
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

