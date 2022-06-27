Covid 19: India registers 17,073 fresh cases in last 24 hours, 45% more than yesterday

Highlights
- India recorded 17,073 new cases of the novel coronavirus.
- India saw a total of 15,208 discharges in the last 24 hours.
- The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 94,420.
Covid 19 cases today: India recorded 17,073 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 21 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. Today's fresh Covid cases are exponentially higher than yesterday, 45% more to be precise. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday (June 27), the country saw a total of 15,208 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.57 per cent and total recoveries data reached 4,27,87,606.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 94,420, the health ministry data showed today.
Massive jump in active cases:
An increase of 1,844 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.21 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.
ICMR Testing:
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 86,10,15,683 samples have been tested up to June 26 for COVID-19. Of these 3,03,604 samples were tested on Sunday.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day
(a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|37
|9965
|5
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|576
|58
|2305685
|52
|14731
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|4
|64216
|296
|4
|Assam
|256
|16
|716343
|20
|7988
|5
|Bihar
|694
|55
|819108
|87
|12257
|6
|Chandigarh
|495
|3
|91892
|73
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|696
|56
|1139010
|42
|14036
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|9
|11449
|2
|4
|9
|Delhi
|4939
|222
|1900206
|1665
|26253
|4
|4
|10
|Goa
|928
|32
|243278
|78
|3835
|2
|2
|11
|Gujarat
|2463
|164
|1216719
|256
|10946
|12
|Haryana
|3089
|36
|1000283
|576
|10622
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|319
|27
|281282
|10
|4141
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|321
|27
|449721
|28
|4756
|1
|1
|15
|Jharkhand
|232
|12
|430177
|15
|5320
|16
|Karnataka
|4438
|384
|3920283
|517
|40114
|17
|Kerala***
|27772
|119
|6526341
|3491
|69951
|6
|6
|18
|Ladakh
|49
|6
|28085
|3
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|4
|1
|11351
|1
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|462
|19
|1032805
|66
|10740
|21
|Maharashtra
|24608
|275
|7790153
|6213
|147905
|5
|5
|22
|Manipur
|11
|1
|135124
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|29
|4
|92282
|4
|1594
|24
|Mizoram
|171
|2
|228031
|11
|702
|25
|Nagaland
|3
|1
|34742
|761
|26
|Odisha
|440
|24
|1279693
|44
|9126
|27
|Puducherry
|238
|22
|164105
|20
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|908
|77
|743535
|89
|17766
|2
|2
|29
|Rajasthan
|858
|36
|1277536
|125
|9563
|30
|Sikkim
|14
|1
|38738
|1
|453
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|7458
|781
|3422860
|691
|38026
|32
|Telangana
|3762
|149
|791182
|285
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|5
|99967
|923
|34
|Uttarakhand
|702
|29
|430130
|1
|7695
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|3653
|46
|2061350
|525
|23533
|1
|1
|36
|West Bengal
|3777
|281
|1999979
|212
|21216
|Total#
|94420
|1844
|42787606
|15208
|525020
|15
|6
|21
|***Kerala 6-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below: 2 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 4 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 0 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed)
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR