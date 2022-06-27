Covid 19: India registers 17,073 fresh cases in last 24 hours, 45% more than yesterday

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test at KSRTC bus stand in Bengaluru

Covid 19 cases today: India recorded 17,073 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 21 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. Today's fresh Covid cases are exponentially higher than yesterday, 45% more to be precise. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday (June 27), the country saw a total of 15,208 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.57 per cent and total recoveries data reached 4,27,87,606.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 94,420, the health ministry data showed today.

Massive jump in active cases:

An increase of 1,844 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.21 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 86,10,15,683 samples have been tested up to June 26 for COVID-19. Of these 3,03,604 samples were tested on Sunday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 37 9965 5 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 576 58 2305685 52 14731 3 Arunachal Pradesh 4 64216 296 4 Assam 256 16 716343 20 7988 5 Bihar 694 55 819108 87 12257 6 Chandigarh 495 3 91892 73 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 696 56 1139010 42 14036 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 9 11449 2 4 9 Delhi 4939 222 1900206 1665 26253 4 4 10 Goa 928 32 243278 78 3835 2 2 11 Gujarat 2463 164 1216719 256 10946 12 Haryana 3089 36 1000283 576 10622 13 Himachal Pradesh 319 27 281282 10 4141 14 Jammu and Kashmir 321 27 449721 28 4756 1 1 15 Jharkhand 232 12 430177 15 5320 16 Karnataka 4438 384 3920283 517 40114 17 Kerala*** 27772 119 6526341 3491 69951 6 6 18 Ladakh 49 6 28085 3 228 19 Lakshadweep 4 1 11351 1 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 462 19 1032805 66 10740 21 Maharashtra 24608 275 7790153 6213 147905 5 5 22 Manipur 11 1 135124 2120 23 Meghalaya 29 4 92282 4 1594 24 Mizoram 171 2 228031 11 702 25 Nagaland 3 1 34742 761 26 Odisha 440 24 1279693 44 9126 27 Puducherry 238 22 164105 20 1962 28 Punjab 908 77 743535 89 17766 2 2 29 Rajasthan 858 36 1277536 125 9563 30 Sikkim 14 1 38738 1 453 31 Tamil Nadu 7458 781 3422860 691 38026 32 Telangana 3762 149 791182 285 4111 33 Tripura 5 99967 923 34 Uttarakhand 702 29 430130 1 7695 35 Uttar Pradesh 3653 46 2061350 525 23533 1 1 36 West Bengal 3777 281 1999979 212 21216 Total# 94420 1844 42787606 15208 525020 15 6 21 ***Kerala 6-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below: 2 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 4 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 0 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed) *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

