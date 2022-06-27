Monday, June 27, 2022
     
Covid 19: India registers 17,073 fresh cases in last 24 hours, 45% more than yesterday

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 94,420, the health ministry data showed today.

Poorva Joshi Edited by: Poorva Joshi @poorvajoshi1424 New Delhi Updated on: June 27, 2022 9:25 IST
Image Source : PTI

A medic collects swab sample of a commuter for Covid-19 test at KSRTC bus stand in Bengaluru

Highlights

  • India recorded 17,073 new cases of the novel coronavirus.
  • India saw a total of 15,208 discharges in the last 24 hours.
  • The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have risen to 94,420.

Covid 19 cases today: India recorded 17,073 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 21 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. Today's fresh Covid cases are exponentially higher than yesterday, 45% more to be precise. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Monday (June 27), the country saw a total of 15,208 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.57 per cent and total recoveries data reached 4,27,87,606.

Massive jump in active cases:

An increase of 1,844 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.21 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said. 

ICMR Testing:

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 86,10,15,683 samples have been tested up to June 26 for COVID-19. Of these 3,03,604 samples were tested on Sunday.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)

 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 37   9965 129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 576 58  2305685 52  14731      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 4   64216   296      
4 Assam 256 16  716343 20  7988      
5 Bihar 694 55  819108 87  12257      
6 Chandigarh 495 91892 73  1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 696 56  1139010 42  14036      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 9   11449 4      
9 Delhi 4939 222  1900206 1665  26253   4
10 Goa 928 32  243278 78  3835   2
11 Gujarat 2463 164  1216719 256  10946      
12 Haryana 3089 36  1000283 576  10622      
13 Himachal Pradesh 319 27  281282 10  4141      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 321 27  449721 28  4756   1
15 Jharkhand 232 12  430177 15  5320      
16 Karnataka 4438 384  3920283 517  40114      
17 Kerala*** 27772 119  6526341 3491  69951   6 6
18 Ladakh 49 28085 228      
19 Lakshadweep 4 11351 52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 462 19  1032805 66  10740      
21 Maharashtra 24608 275  7790153 6213  147905   5
22 Manipur 11 135124   2120      
23 Meghalaya 29 92282 1594      
24 Mizoram 171 228031 11  702      
25 Nagaland 3 34742   761      
26 Odisha 440 24  1279693 44  9126      
27 Puducherry 238 22  164105 20  1962      
28 Punjab 908 77  743535 89  17766   2
29 Rajasthan 858 36  1277536 125  9563      
30 Sikkim 14 38738 453      
31 Tamil Nadu 7458 781  3422860 691  38026      
32 Telangana 3762 149  791182 285  4111      
33 Tripura 5   99967   923      
34 Uttarakhand 702 29  430130 7695      
35 Uttar Pradesh 3653 46  2061350 525  23533   1
36 West Bengal 3777 281  1999979 212  21216      
Total# 94420 1844  42787606 15208  525020 15  6 21
***Kerala 6-No of deaths declared by GoK, further details as below: 2 No. Of Deaths in Last 24 Hrs; 4 Deaths declared in the last 24 hrs but of previous days because of late receiving of documents; 0 No of deaths declared as per appeal G.O.(Rt) No.2110/2021/H&FWD (Appeal Cases Filed)
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

