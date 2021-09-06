India logs 38,948 fresh Covid-19 cases, 219 deaths in last 24 hours, active cases drop to 4,04,874

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Thane: A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary

India recorded 38,948 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 219 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, the country saw a total of 43,903 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.42 per cent and total recoveries to 3,21,81,995.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India dropped to 4,04,874, the ministry data showed.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,49,752. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 53,14,68,867 samples have been tested up to September 5 for COVID-19. Of these 14,10,649 samples were tested on Sunday.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 7 7436 129 Andhra Pradesh 14883 1990916 13903 Arunachal Pradesh 762 52276 264 Assam 6403 579563 5693 Bihar 66 716025 9654 Chandigarh 43 64262 814 Chhattisgarh 381 990674 13556 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 5 10656 4 Delhi 354 1412493 25082 Goa 922 170222 3203 Gujarat 148 815246 10082 Haryana 639 760221 9683 Himachal Pradesh 1758 209041 3609 Jammu and Kashmir 1327 320093 4410 Jharkhand 133 342676 5133 Karnataka 17772 2898874 37401 Kerala 250619 3909096 21422 Ladakh 59 20312 207 Lakshadweep 13 10284 51 Madhya Pradesh 114 781607 10516 Maharashtra 55559 6288851 137707 Manipur 3278 110003 1796 Meghalaya 2206 73236 1325 Mizoram 10981 52581 222 Nagaland 751 28925 626 Odisha 6413 996300 8040 Puducherry 937 121296 1816 Punjab 344 583997 16439 Rajasthan 86 945086 8954 Sikkim 983 28807 373 Tamil Nadu 16315 2569771 35000 Telangana 5673 649757 3883 Tripura 792 81689 803 Uttarakhand 393 335303 7388 Uttar Pradesh 250 1686323 22854 West Bengal 8679 1524194 18491 Total# 410048 32138092 440533 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

