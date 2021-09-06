India logs 38,948 fresh Covid-19 cases, 219 deaths in last 24 hours, active cases drop to 4,04,874

Monday, September 06, 2021
     
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India dropped to 4,04,874, the ministry data showed.

New Delhi Updated on: September 06, 2021 9:36 IST
India recorded 38,948 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 219 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, the country saw a total of 43,903 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.42 per cent and total recoveries to 3,21,81,995.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India dropped to 4,04,874, the ministry data showed. 

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,49,752. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 53,14,68,867 samples have been tested up to September 5 for COVID-19. Of these 14,10,649 samples were tested on Sunday.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Cumulative Cumulative
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 7 7436 129
Andhra Pradesh 14883 1990916 13903
Arunachal Pradesh 762 52276 264
Assam 6403 579563 5693
Bihar 66 716025 9654
Chandigarh 43 64262 814
Chhattisgarh 381 990674 13556
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 5 10656 4
Delhi 354 1412493 25082
Goa 922 170222 3203
Gujarat 148 815246 10082
Haryana 639 760221 9683
Himachal Pradesh 1758 209041 3609
Jammu and Kashmir 1327 320093 4410
Jharkhand 133 342676 5133
Karnataka 17772 2898874 37401
Kerala 250619 3909096 21422
Ladakh 59 20312 207
Lakshadweep 13 10284 51
Madhya Pradesh 114 781607 10516
Maharashtra 55559 6288851 137707
Manipur 3278 110003 1796
Meghalaya 2206 73236 1325
Mizoram 10981 52581 222
Nagaland 751 28925 626
Odisha 6413 996300 8040
Puducherry 937 121296 1816
Punjab 344 583997 16439
Rajasthan 86 945086 8954
Sikkim 983 28807 373
Tamil Nadu 16315 2569771 35000
Telangana 5673 649757 3883
Tripura 792 81689 803
Uttarakhand 393 335303 7388
Uttar Pradesh 250 1686323 22854
West Bengal 8679 1524194 18491
Total# 410048 32138092 440533
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

