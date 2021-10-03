Sunday, October 03, 2021
     
India logs 22,842 fresh Covid-19 cases, 244 deaths in past 24 hours

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, the country saw a total of 25,930 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

New Delhi Published on: October 03, 2021 9:17 IST
covid 19 cases today
Image Source : PTI

Ajmer: A health worker inoculates a benificiary with a dose of Covid-19 vaccine durnig a door to door vacination drive

India recorded 22,842 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 244 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, the country saw a total of 25,930 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.86 per cent and total recoveries to 3,30,94,529.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India dipped down to 2,70,557, the health ministry data showed. Active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently, at 0.90%. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020. The death toll now stands at 4,48,339.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday disclosed that India crossed the landmark record of total 90 crore vaccinations on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri's anniversary. 

This is not the first time India achieved a milestone on an auspicious occasion. On PM Narendra Modi's birthday this year, India administered more than 2 Crore covid vaccines in one day. As India set a new record on Friday by administering over 2 crores COVID-19 vaccine doses, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the success of the vaccination drive to the country's doctors, innovators, administrators, nurses, healthcare and all front-line workers.

Mandaviya attached the slogan 'Jai Anusandhan' to the feat, crediting PM Narendra Modi for fulfilling it.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Cumulative Cumulative
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 8 7484 129
Andhra Pradesh 11142 2025805 14186
Arunachal Pradesh 429 53974 277
Assam 4348 592242 5876
Bihar 42 716258 9661
Chandigarh 36 64377 819
Chhattisgarh 277 991536 13566
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 10666 4
Delhi 409 1413404 25087
Goa 838 172360 3317
Gujarat 158 815712 10082
Haryana 278 760738 9874
Himachal Pradesh 1694 213871 3679
Jammu and Kashmir 1339 323801 4423
Jharkhand 87 343016 5135
Karnataka 12498 2926284 37807
Kerala 143081 4526429 25182
Ladakh 68 20534 207
Lakshadweep 0 10310 51
Madhya Pradesh 124 781896 10522
Maharashtra 39952 6374892 139117
Manipur 2232 116653 1858
Meghalaya 1666 78375 1404
Mizoram 16361 79781 314
Nagaland 347 30252 666
Odisha 4918 1013833 8202
Puducherry 791 123800 1840
Punjab 279 584865 16518
Rajasthan 73 945304 8954
Sikkim 618 30477 387
Tamil Nadu 17099 2612684 35603
Telangana 4599 657665 3919
Tripura 206 83143 814
Uttarakhand 162 335993 7395
Uttar Pradesh 159 1686784 22892
West Bengal 7571 1543401 18806
Total# 273889 33068599 448573
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

