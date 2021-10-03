India logs 22,842 fresh Covid-19 cases, 244 deaths in past 24 hours

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ajmer: A health worker inoculates a benificiary with a dose of Covid-19 vaccine durnig a door to door vacination drive

India recorded 22,842 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 244 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, the country saw a total of 25,930 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.86 per cent and total recoveries to 3,30,94,529.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India dipped down to 2,70,557, the health ministry data showed. Active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently, at 0.90%. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020. The death toll now stands at 4,48,339.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday disclosed that India crossed the landmark record of total 90 crore vaccinations on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri's anniversary.

This is not the first time India achieved a milestone on an auspicious occasion. On PM Narendra Modi's birthday this year, India administered more than 2 Crore covid vaccines in one day. As India set a new record on Friday by administering over 2 crores COVID-19 vaccine doses, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the success of the vaccination drive to the country's doctors, innovators, administrators, nurses, healthcare and all front-line workers.

Mandaviya attached the slogan 'Jai Anusandhan' to the feat, crediting PM Narendra Modi for fulfilling it.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative Andaman and Nicobar Islands 8 7484 129 Andhra Pradesh 11142 2025805 14186 Arunachal Pradesh 429 53974 277 Assam 4348 592242 5876 Bihar 42 716258 9661 Chandigarh 36 64377 819 Chhattisgarh 277 991536 13566 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 10666 4 Delhi 409 1413404 25087 Goa 838 172360 3317 Gujarat 158 815712 10082 Haryana 278 760738 9874 Himachal Pradesh 1694 213871 3679 Jammu and Kashmir 1339 323801 4423 Jharkhand 87 343016 5135 Karnataka 12498 2926284 37807 Kerala 143081 4526429 25182 Ladakh 68 20534 207 Lakshadweep 0 10310 51 Madhya Pradesh 124 781896 10522 Maharashtra 39952 6374892 139117 Manipur 2232 116653 1858 Meghalaya 1666 78375 1404 Mizoram 16361 79781 314 Nagaland 347 30252 666 Odisha 4918 1013833 8202 Puducherry 791 123800 1840 Punjab 279 584865 16518 Rajasthan 73 945304 8954 Sikkim 618 30477 387 Tamil Nadu 17099 2612684 35603 Telangana 4599 657665 3919 Tripura 206 83143 814 Uttarakhand 162 335993 7395 Uttar Pradesh 159 1686784 22892 West Bengal 7571 1543401 18806 Total# 273889 33068599 448573 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

