India logs 22,842 fresh Covid-19 cases, 244 deaths in past 24 hours

India recorded 22,842 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 244 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, the country saw a total of 25,930 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.86 per cent and total recoveries to 3,30,94,529.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India dipped down to 2,70,557, the health ministry data showed. Active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently, at 0.90%. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020. The death toll now stands at 4,48,339.
Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday disclosed that India crossed the landmark record of total 90 crore vaccinations on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri's anniversary.
This is not the first time India achieved a milestone on an auspicious occasion. On PM Narendra Modi's birthday this year, India administered more than 2 Crore covid vaccines in one day. As India set a new record on Friday by administering over 2 crores COVID-19 vaccine doses, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the success of the vaccination drive to the country's doctors, innovators, administrators, nurses, healthcare and all front-line workers.
Mandaviya attached the slogan 'Jai Anusandhan' to the feat, crediting PM Narendra Modi for fulfilling it.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|8
|7484
|129
|Andhra Pradesh
|11142
|2025805
|14186
|Arunachal Pradesh
|429
|53974
|277
|Assam
|4348
|592242
|5876
|Bihar
|42
|716258
|9661
|Chandigarh
|36
|64377
|819
|Chhattisgarh
|277
|991536
|13566
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|10666
|4
|Delhi
|409
|1413404
|25087
|Goa
|838
|172360
|3317
|Gujarat
|158
|815712
|10082
|Haryana
|278
|760738
|9874
|Himachal Pradesh
|1694
|213871
|3679
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1339
|323801
|4423
|Jharkhand
|87
|343016
|5135
|Karnataka
|12498
|2926284
|37807
|Kerala
|143081
|4526429
|25182
|Ladakh
|68
|20534
|207
|Lakshadweep
|0
|10310
|51
|Madhya Pradesh
|124
|781896
|10522
|Maharashtra
|39952
|6374892
|139117
|Manipur
|2232
|116653
|1858
|Meghalaya
|1666
|78375
|1404
|Mizoram
|16361
|79781
|314
|Nagaland
|347
|30252
|666
|Odisha
|4918
|1013833
|8202
|Puducherry
|791
|123800
|1840
|Punjab
|279
|584865
|16518
|Rajasthan
|73
|945304
|8954
|Sikkim
|618
|30477
|387
|Tamil Nadu
|17099
|2612684
|35603
|Telangana
|4599
|657665
|3919
|Tripura
|206
|83143
|814
|Uttarakhand
|162
|335993
|7395
|Uttar Pradesh
|159
|1686784
|22892
|West Bengal
|7571
|1543401
|18806
|Total#
|273889
|33068599
|448573
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR